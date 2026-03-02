Captain Manaa Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, stressed that what may appear to be a short stop of only a few minutes can have consequences far beyond that moment. He noted that blocked access routes may delay individuals facing urgent circumstances and could hinder emergency response when immediate access is required.

Vehicles stopping randomly in front of mosque entrances or along exit routes can significantly obstruct movement, delay motorists and creating bottlenecks in surrounding streets. More critically, such practices may block the path of emergency vehicles at moments when every second counts.

