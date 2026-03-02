Ramadan Traffic Alert: Sharjah Police warn against Random parking near mosques
During Ramadan, mosques across the UAE witness a noticeable surge in activity, particularly during prayer times, as worshippers gather in large numbers. With this increase, however, comes a recurring challenge — improper parking around prayer areas that disrupts traffic flow and creates unnecessary congestion.
Vehicles stopping randomly in front of mosque entrances or along exit routes can significantly obstruct movement, delay motorists and creating bottlenecks in surrounding streets. More critically, such practices may block the path of emergency vehicles at moments when every second counts.
Captain Manaa Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, stressed that what may appear to be a short stop of only a few minutes can have consequences far beyond that moment. He noted that blocked access routes may delay individuals facing urgent circumstances and could hinder emergency response when immediate access is required.
Authorities continue to emphasise that using designated parking areas is essential to maintaining smooth traffic movement during peak prayer times. Responsible parking, officials say, reflects community awareness and consideration for others sharing the road.
Under the Federal Traffic Law (Article 60), parking behind other vehicles and blocking their way carries a fine of Dh500.