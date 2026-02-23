GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
Ramadan: How many Rak’ahs should Taraweeh have?

UAE Fatwa Council explains why mosques follow a shorter format

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi’s Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The UAE Council For FATWA has issued a new religious ruling clarifying the status, virtues and number of rak’ahs for Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, encouraging worshippers to maintain the practice as much as possible.

In its statement, the Council said Taraweeh is a highly recommended voluntary prayer that carries great spiritual reward, urging Muslims to observe it regularly throughout Ramadan. 

It cited the (PBUH) Prophet Muhammad’s saying that whoever stands in prayer during Ramadan with faith and sincerity will have their past sins forgiven. 

The Council noted that Muslims traditionally increase night worship in Ramadan, particularly through Taraweeh. 

It explained that the reported number of rak’ahs performed by the Prophet was 11, including the Witr prayer, based on narrations by Aisha, the Prophet’s wife.

However, the Council added that mosques across the UAE typically perform eight rak’ahs followed by the Shaf’ and Witr prayers. This is intended to make the prayer easier for worshippers and to take into account different personal circumstances.

It also encouraged worshippers who pray in congregation to remain with the imam until the conclusion of the final rak’ah, noting that this practice brings the reward of praying the entire night. 

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

