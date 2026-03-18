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Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist plot targeting Kuwait

Muslim Council backs Kuwait against terror threats by Hezbollah cell

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Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist plot targeting Kuwait

ABU DHABI: The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the terrorist plot that targeted the State of Kuwait.

The Council expressed its solidarity with the State of Kuwait and all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, safeguard its security and stability, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of all forms of extremism, terrorism, and criminal plots aimed at undermining the security and stability of Gulf and Arab states and commends the competence, vigilance, and professionalism of the relevant security authorities in the State of Kuwait for their success in dismantling a terrorist cell affiliated with Hezbollah organisation that was planning to destabilise security and stability and recruit individuals for the organisation.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated that confronting terrorism and extremism is a collective responsibility that requires cooperation and solidarity to protect nations, preserve the resources of peoples, and entrench the values of security, peace, coexistence, and stability.

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