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Flying from Dubai or Abu Dhabi today? Check Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia flight status

Bahrain and Kuwait flights face disruptions as airlines monitor regional security

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers at Dubai International Airport as UAE airlines monitor flight operations amid continued regional disruption.
Passengers at Dubai International Airport as UAE airlines monitor flight operations amid continued regional disruption.
Zayed International Airport

Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE today, August 12, should check their flight status before leaving for the airport, with most services operating as scheduled but disruptions continuing on selected Bahrain and Kuwait routes.

The usual summer travel rush is also adding to pressure at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration.

Regional security continues to affect flights

Airlines continue to monitor regional security developments as they plan routes and operations.

US President Donald Trump said the situation with Iran was “going fine” and claimed US forces were in “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military also said it had disabled a Panama-flagged cargo ship heading towards an Iranian port after it ignored warnings, firing two Hellfire missiles at the vessel’s steering gear.

The wider regional situation continues to affect shipping and aviation. Yemen has accused Iran-backed Houthis of killing six people in a “double-tap” strike on a commercial vessel in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, while a UK maritime monitor reported an incident involving a container ship and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.

US officials have also warned that the continued shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz could push up oil and gas prices. Shipping data does not support Trump's claim that the waterway is “open”.

UAE airline updates

Emirates flight status

For August 12, Emirates' flight-status information for Dubai to Kuwait and Dubai to Bahrain was unavailable at the time of checking. The airline said updates would be available 24 hours before departure.

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI): Status unavailable

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH): Status unavailable

Dubai (DXB) to Algeirs (ALG) : Cancelled

Emirates also said Dubai-bound passengers can now change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10, although fare and tax differences may apply.

Etihad Airways

Etihad's network is largely operating normally, although some regional services remain subject to change.

The following flights were listed as scheduled:

EY643: Abu Dhabi to Bahrain — Scheduled

EY644: Bahrain to Abu Dhabi — Scheduled

EY653: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — Scheduled

EY654: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — Scheduled

Etihad flight EY219 from Delhi to Abu Dhabi on August 11 was delayed because of a technical issue.

flydubai

Flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled. However, minor delays are being reported, including a flight to Palermo.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Several Air Arabia services between Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Kuwait were affected:

Abu Dhabi to Bahrain

3L015: Flight time updated

3L017: Not yet departed

Bahrain to Abu Dhabi

3L016: Flight time updated

3L018: Not yet departed

Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

3L020: Cancelled

3L022: Not yet departed

Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

3L021: Cancelled

3L023: Not yet departed

Air Arabia Sharjah

Sharjah to Kuwait

G9068: Cancelled

G9124: Cancelled

G9121: Not yet departed

Kuwait to Sharjah

G9069: Cancelled

G9125: Cancelled

G9122: Not yet departed

Sharjah to Bahrain

G9107: Cancelled

G9101: Not yet departed

G9103: Not yet departed

G9105: Not yet departed

Bahrain to Sharjah

G9108: Cancelled

G9102: Not yet departed

G9104: Not yet departed

G9106: Not yet departed

Sharjah to Abha

G9195: Not yet departed

Abha to Sharjah

G9196: Not yet departed

Travelling to Delhi after the summer rush?

Passengers flying to Delhi should allow extra time at the airport as security measures are being stepped up ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.

Air India has advised passengers travelling between August 10 and 20 to arrive well ahead of departure. SpiceJet has issued a similar advisory for passengers travelling between August 11 and 20, citing enhanced security checks and airport formalities.

The advisories come during a busy period for travel between India and the UAE, with many passengers travelling for family visits and returning to the UAE after the summer break.

Delhi is also tightening security ahead of Independence Day. Several roads near the Red Fort will be closed from 4 am to 10 am on Thursday for the full-dress rehearsal, while commuters have been advised to use alternative routes.

Delhi's weather is another factor. Airlines have warned that bad weather could affect departures, arrivals and connecting flights, with passengers advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

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International airline updates

Several international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East operations as the regional security situation remains unpredictable.

  • British Airways: Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman remain suspended until October 25. Frequencies to Doha and Riyadh have also been reduced, while Jeddah flights have been permanently suspended.

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila–Doha flights have resumed, but Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.

  • Air France: Flights to Riyadh are suspended until August 14, while Dubai and Beirut services remain suspended until August 18.

  • Turkish Airlines: Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, while services to Iran remain suspended.

  • Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions have been extended, with Dubai services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.

  • Singapore Airlines: The resumption of Dubai flights has been pushed back to October 24.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, citing risks linked to missile and drone activity.

What UAE travellers should do today

Passengers should check their airline's latest flight information before leaving home and arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Travellers should also allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration, use online check-in where available and keep their contact details updated so airlines can send real-time alerts.

With the summer travel rush continuing and regional security conditions still affecting some routes, passengers should be prepared for last-minute changes and follow their airline's latest instructions before setting off for the airport.

Passengers travelling to Delhi should also arrive early, with airlines advising travellers to allow extra time for enhanced security checks and airport formalities ahead of India’s Independence Day on August 15.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysEmirates GroupFlyDubaiEmirates airlineDubai AirportAir Arabia

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