Flight schedules change amid peak summer travel; passengers urged to check updates
Passengers flying to and from the UAE are being advised to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport, with airlines continuing to update schedules on selected regional routes.
While flight operations remain largely stable across UAE carriers, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia have made changes to some services connecting the UAE with Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Travellers should continue checking official airline channels for the latest updates, as flight timings can change with little notice.
The latest changes come as UAE airports enter one of the busiest summer travel periods, with increased passenger traffic expected as families and holidaymakers depart for international destinations. Airlines and airport authorities are advising passengers to plan ahead and allow extra time for check-in and security procedures.
Passengers flying from UAE airports are advised to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Check flight status before leaving home
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration
Use online check-in and airline apps where available
Keep contact details updated to receive real-time notifications
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journeys due to increased summer travel demand.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Bahrain International Airport (BAH) due to operational reasons.
The airline has also cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait International Airport (KWI).
Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements and urged travellers to ensure their contact details are updated to receive flight notifications through SMS or email.
Emirates continues to operate flights, but some services between Dubai and Bahrain and Kuwait have been affected.
Affected routes include:
Dubai (DXB) – Kuwait (KWI)
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait (KWI) – Dubai (DXB)
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Dubai (DXB) – Bahrain (BAH)
EK835
EK837
EK839
Bahrain (BAH) – Dubai (DXB)
EK836
EK838
EK840
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates’ official channels before travelling.
Air Arabia has announced changes affecting selected flights on August 3.
Abu Dhabi – Kuwait
3L020: Cancelled
3L022: Not yet departed
Kuwait – Abu Dhabi
3L021: Cancelled
3L023: Not yet departed
Abu Dhabi – Bahrain
3L015, 3L017: Not yet departed
Bahrain – Abu Dhabi
3L016, 3L018: Not yet departed
Sharjah – Kuwait
G9068, G9124: Cancelled
G9121: Not yet departed
Kuwait – Sharjah
G9069, G9125: Cancelled
G9122: Not yet departed
Sharjah – Bahrain
G9107: Cancelled
G9101: Flight time updated
G9103, G9105: Not yet departed
Bahrain – Sharjah
G9108: Cancelled
G9102: Flight time updated
G9104, G9106: Not yet departed
Flights between Sharjah and Abha have also been cancelled.
flydubai has not announced major changes to its flight schedule and continues to operate services as normal.
The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time to reach the airport due to peak summer passenger traffic.
Several international airlines have suspended or modified selected UAE and regional routes.
Oman Air: Some flights delayed due to airspace restrictions; affected passengers will be contacted.
IndiGo: Warned of possible schedule changes; passengers should check flight status.
Saudia: Updated cancellations and schedule changes; check booking channels.
Qatar Airways: Extended suspension of flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait.
British Airways suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.
Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways suspended Dubai services until October 24.
Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines will not resume Dubai flights until September 13.
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.
KLM suspended Dubai services until August 23.
Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, while Manila–Doha services have resumed.
Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.
Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services in September.
Airlines are rerouting some flights to avoid affected airspace, which could lead to:
Longer flight times.
Schedule changes or cancellations.
Longer connection times.
Possible baggage delays.
Travellers are advised to:
Check flight status before heading to the airport
Follow updates through airline websites and apps
Ensure contact details are updated
Arrive early during peak travel periods
Monitor official travel advisories before international trips
Airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor regional developments and will issue further updates if additional changes are required.