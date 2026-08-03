GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia update cancellations and Gulf route schedules

Flight schedules change amid peak summer travel; passengers urged to check updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules
Dubai Airports

Passengers flying to and from the UAE are being advised to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport, with airlines continuing to update schedules on selected regional routes.

While flight operations remain largely stable across UAE carriers, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia have made changes to some services connecting the UAE with Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Travellers should continue checking official airline channels for the latest updates, as flight timings can change with little notice.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The latest changes come as UAE airports enter one of the busiest summer travel periods, with increased passenger traffic expected as families and holidaymakers depart for international destinations. Airlines and airport authorities are advising passengers to plan ahead and allow extra time for check-in and security procedures.

UAE airports advise passengers to arrive early

Passengers flying from UAE airports are advised to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Check flight status before leaving home

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration

  • Use online check-in and airline apps where available

  • Keep contact details updated to receive real-time notifications

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journeys due to increased summer travel demand.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Etihad cancels Abu Dhabi–Bahrain and Kuwait flights

Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Bahrain International Airport (BAH) due to operational reasons.

The airline has also cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait International Airport (KWI).

Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements and urged travellers to ensure their contact details are updated to receive flight notifications through SMS or email.

Emirates adjusts selected Bahrain and Kuwait flights

Emirates continues to operate flights, but some services between Dubai and Bahrain and Kuwait have been affected.

Affected routes include:

Dubai (DXB) – Kuwait (KWI)

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait (KWI) – Dubai (DXB)

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Dubai (DXB) – Bahrain (BAH)

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Bahrain (BAH) – Dubai (DXB)

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates’ official channels before travelling.

Air Arabia updates UAE-Gulf flights

Air Arabia has announced changes affecting selected flights on August 3.

Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

  • 3L020: Cancelled

  • 3L022: Not yet departed

Kuwait – Abu Dhabi

  • 3L021: Cancelled

  • 3L023: Not yet departed

Abu Dhabi – Bahrain

  • 3L015, 3L017: Not yet departed

Bahrain – Abu Dhabi

  • 3L016, 3L018: Not yet departed

Sharjah – Kuwait

  • G9068, G9124: Cancelled

  • G9121: Not yet departed

Kuwait – Sharjah

  • G9069, G9125: Cancelled

  • G9122: Not yet departed

Sharjah – Bahrain

  • G9107: Cancelled

  • G9101: Flight time updated

  • G9103, G9105: Not yet departed

Bahrain – Sharjah

  • G9108: Cancelled

  • G9102: Flight time updated

  • G9104, G9106: Not yet departed

Flights between Sharjah and Abha have also been cancelled.

flydubai flights operating normally

flydubai has not announced major changes to its flight schedule and continues to operate services as normal.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available and allow extra time to reach the airport due to peak summer passenger traffic.

International airlines adjust Gulf services

Several international airlines have suspended or modified selected UAE and regional routes.

Latest updates include:

  • Oman Air: Some flights delayed due to airspace restrictions; affected passengers will be contacted.

  • IndiGo: Warned of possible schedule changes; passengers should check flight status.

  • Saudia: Updated cancellations and schedule changes; check booking channels.

  • Qatar Airways: Extended suspension of flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait.

  • British Airways suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.

  • Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways suspended Dubai services until October 24.

  • Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines will not resume Dubai flights until September 13.

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.

  • KLM suspended Dubai services until August 23.

  • Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, while Manila–Doha services have resumed.

  • Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.

  • Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services in September.

Why flights may be delayed

Airlines are rerouting some flights to avoid affected airspace, which could lead to:

  • Longer flight times.

  • Schedule changes or cancellations.

  • Longer connection times.

  • Possible baggage delays.

Travel advice for UAE passengers

Travellers are advised to:

  • Check flight status before heading to the airport

  • Follow updates through airline websites and apps

  • Ensure contact details are updated

  • Arrive early during peak travel periods

  • Monitor official travel advisories before international trips

Airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor regional developments and will issue further updates if additional changes are required.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysIranAir Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE travellers: Etihad, Emirates and Air Arabia cancel and reschedule flights amid regional tensions

UAE flight updates: Airline schedules and cancellations

5m read
UAE travellers urged to check flights as Gulf routes face cancellations, delays

Flying from UAE? Flight cancellations and updates

3m read
Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.

Latest UAE flight cancellations, delays for today

3m read
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services

UAE airlines disrupt Kuwait, Bahrain flight services

3m read