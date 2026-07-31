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UAE travel update today: Etihad, Air Arabia cancel Bahrain and Kuwait flights

Flight updates, cancellations and travel advice for UAE passengers amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.
Flying from the UAE today? Here's everything that's changed—from Kuwait and Bahrain flight cancellations to airline travel updates.
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Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Friday, July 31, are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, with Etihad Airways and Air Arabia cancelling several services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia due to operational reasons.

Emirates and flydubai have not announced any major changes to their flight schedules and continue to operate services as normal.

The latest disruptions come as tensions across the Middle East remain elevated. While commercial aviation across the UAE is largely operating normally, airlines continue to closely monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations where necessary.

Despite the renewed tensions, UAE airlines continue to operate at near-normal levels, although several routes remain affected by operational changes.

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Several countries have also issued travel advisories warning of possible flight disruptions, airspace restrictions and changing security conditions amid regional tensions, with travellers advised to monitor developments and confirm updates with airlines.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

UAE airline updates

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has cancelled the following flights due to operational reasons:

  • Flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Bahrain (BAH)

  • EY653: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

  • EY654: Kuwait – Abu Dhabi

The airline apologised for the disruption and said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has also cancelled several flights scheduled for today:

  • G9068: Sharjah – Kuwait

  • G9124: Sharjah – Kuwait

  • G9107: Sharjah – Bahrain

  • G9195: Sharjah – Abha

  • 3L020: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

Passengers are advised to check the airline's website or contact customer service before travelling to the airport.

Emirates and flydubai

As of Friday morning, Emirates and flydubai have not announced any significant cancellations or operational changes, with flights continuing to operate according to schedule.

Saudia

Saudia said all cancellations and schedule changes have now been updated in its reservation system through the end of October 2026, allowing passengers to view the latest flight information.

Qatar Airways

Passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait remain suspended until and including July 31.

International airlines continue suspensions

A growing number of international airlines continue to suspend or reduce services across the Gulf as security concerns persist.

Among the latest measures:

  • British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.

  • Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways have suspended Dubai services until October 24.

  • Lufthansa and Swiss will not resume Dubai flights until September 13, while other Middle East routes remain suspended until late October.

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana have extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.

  • KLM has suspended Dubai services until August 23.

  • Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, although Manila-Doha services have resumed.

  • Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.

  • Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services during September.

Why some flights are taking longer

Although many UAE flights continue to operate, airlines are avoiding parts of the region's airspace because of security concerns.

Passengers may experience:

  • Flight times extended by one to three hours because of longer routings.

  • Last-minute cancellations or schedule changes.

  • Longer connection times at transit airports.

  • Delays in baggage delivery.

Global travel advisories remain in place

Several governments continue to warn travellers about possible disruption across the region.

The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the security situation remains unpredictable and urged travellers to monitor official updates.

Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.

Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, urging airlines to exercise extreme caution because of the risk posed by missile and drone activity.

What travellers should do

If you are flying from the UAE today:

  • Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor your airline's website or app for updates.

  • Ensure your airline has your latest contact details.

  • Allow extra time for your journey.

  • Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling overseas.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlineAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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