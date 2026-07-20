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Flying from UAE today? Latest flight cancellations, Kuwait updates, travel advisories you need to know

UAE airlines cancel Kuwait flights as Gulf tensions prompt fresh travel alerts

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.
Passengers at the departures area of Dubai International Airport as UAE travellers continue with summer holiday plans while increasingly opting for flexible tickets and delaying last-minute bookings amid ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East.
Dubai Airports

Dubai: Flight operations across the UAE remain largely normal, although several services to Kuwait continue to face disruptions. Services from UAE have been cancelled due to operational reasons as the escalation in the US-Iran war continue to affect travel across the Gulf.

UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have all suspended selected UAE-Kuwait flights, while airlines continue to monitor the security situation and adjust schedules where necessary.

Passengers flying today are strongly advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for their journey and monitor the latest travel advisories, particularly if travelling to destinations across the Gulf or Jordan, where several countries have updated their safety guidance.

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Latest updates

Kuwait flights affected

Air travel between the UAE and Kuwait has been disrupted, with several airlines cancelling services amid regional developments.

Etihad Airways

Flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were cancelled due to operational reasons. Affected passengers are being offered alternative travel arrangements.

Emirates

Dubai-Kuwait flights EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 have been cancelled on July 21. Return flights EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860 from Kuwait to Dubai have also been cancelled.

Air Arabia

Services between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, including G9068, G9124, G9121, G9069, G9125, G9122, 3L020, 3L022, 3L021 and 3L023, have been cancelled, with some cancellations affecting July 21 departures.

flydubai

No major flight cancellations reported to Kuwait. According to Dubai Airports' flight status information, the Dubai carrier is operating a flight at 3.35 pm today.

UAE airlines: Latest operational updates

Etihad Airways

Etihad continues operating its network, although some flights have faced delays due to operational issues.

Emirates

Dubai's flagship carrier continues to operate flights. However, travellers are advised to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel period.

Emirates has introduced the U-Dream Headrest, a new Economy Class seat feature designed to provide better head and neck support and improve passenger comfort. Installation is already underway across the airline's fleet as part of its investment in enhancing the Economy Class travel experience.

flydubai

flydubai continues operating across its network, with passengers advised to check schedules before travelling. Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport should arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia continues operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline’s main immediate disruptions remain selected UAE-Kuwait routes.

Other updates

Kuwait travel warning

US and Canadian authorities advise reconsidering or avoiding non-essential travel to Kuwait. The UK says flight schedules remain reduced and travellers should check with their airline before travelling.

Bahrain security alert

The US Embassy has warned of a potential security threat in central Manama and advised people to seek shelter immediately if they hear emergency sirens or explosions. The UK says the security situation could change at short notice.

Saudi Arabia advisory

The US has advised travellers to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, while the UK continues to warn against travel near the Saudi-Yemen border. Canada advises against non-essential travel.

Jordan guidance updated

The UK now advises against all but essential travel to Aqaba International Airport, Aqaba seaport and areas near Jordan's border with Syria.

UAE, Oman, Qatar remain under advisory

The US continues to advise travellers to exercise increased caution and monitor official updates. Canada also advises against non-essential travel to the UAE, while similar guidance remains in place for Oman and Qatar.

International airlines: UAE flight suspensions and changes

Several international airlines have adjusted UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
AirlineStatus Update
Singapore AirlinesDubai suspended until Oct 24; Riyadh launch delayed to Dec 1
British AirwaysDubai suspended until Oct 24; refund/rebook options open
Air CanadaToronto-Dubai and Tel Aviv suspended until Oct 24
Lufthansa Group / SWISSDubai suspended until Sep 13; Abu Dhabi & regional routes paused until Oct 24
Cathay PacificDubai and Riyadh suspended until Aug 31
KLMDubai, Riyadh, and Dammam suspended until Aug 23
Aegean AirlinesDubai flights cancelled through Aug 31
Air FranceDubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut suspended
ITA AirwaysDubai suspended until Oct 24
Wizz AirDubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman paused; resuming in September
AirBalticRiga-Dubai services suspended
FinnairDoha and Dubai connectivity modified/rerouted
Air AstanaAlmaty-Dubai disruptions; rebooking and refunds offered
ScootSingapore-Jeddah flights suspended

Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.

Why flights are taking longer or being cancelled

Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.

Travellers may experience:

  • Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.

  • Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.

  • Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.

  • Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.

UAE travel advice for passengers

Before heading to the airport:

  • Check your airline’s latest flight status.

  • Confirm your contact details are updated with the airline.

  • Arrive early, especially during the summer travel peak.

  • Avoid relying on unverified social media updates.

  • Follow guidance from UAE authorities and airlines.

What UAE passengers should look out for before flying

UAE airports remain operational, but passengers should expect possible short-notice schedule changes as airlines continue monitoring the regional situation. Travellers are advised to stay flexible, check updates before departure and plan extra time for possible delays or rerouting.

Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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