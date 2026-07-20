UAE airlines cancel Kuwait flights as Gulf tensions prompt fresh travel alerts
Dubai: Flight operations across the UAE remain largely normal, although several services to Kuwait continue to face disruptions. Services from UAE have been cancelled due to operational reasons as the escalation in the US-Iran war continue to affect travel across the Gulf.
UAE carriers Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have all suspended selected UAE-Kuwait flights, while airlines continue to monitor the security situation and adjust schedules where necessary.
Passengers flying today are strongly advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, allow extra time for their journey and monitor the latest travel advisories, particularly if travelling to destinations across the Gulf or Jordan, where several countries have updated their safety guidance.
Air travel between the UAE and Kuwait has been disrupted, with several airlines cancelling services amid regional developments.
Flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were cancelled due to operational reasons. Affected passengers are being offered alternative travel arrangements.
Dubai-Kuwait flights EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 have been cancelled on July 21. Return flights EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860 from Kuwait to Dubai have also been cancelled.
Services between Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait, including G9068, G9124, G9121, G9069, G9125, G9122, 3L020, 3L022, 3L021 and 3L023, have been cancelled, with some cancellations affecting July 21 departures.
No major flight cancellations reported to Kuwait. According to Dubai Airports' flight status information, the Dubai carrier is operating a flight at 3.35 pm today.
Etihad continues operating its network, although some flights have faced delays due to operational issues.
Dubai's flagship carrier continues to operate flights. However, travellers are advised to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel period.
Emirates has introduced the U-Dream Headrest, a new Economy Class seat feature designed to provide better head and neck support and improve passenger comfort. Installation is already underway across the airline's fleet as part of its investment in enhancing the Economy Class travel experience.
flydubai continues operating across its network, with passengers advised to check schedules before travelling. Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport should arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.
Air Arabia continues operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. The airline’s main immediate disruptions remain selected UAE-Kuwait routes.
US and Canadian authorities advise reconsidering or avoiding non-essential travel to Kuwait. The UK says flight schedules remain reduced and travellers should check with their airline before travelling.
The US Embassy has warned of a potential security threat in central Manama and advised people to seek shelter immediately if they hear emergency sirens or explosions. The UK says the security situation could change at short notice.
The US has advised travellers to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia, while the UK continues to warn against travel near the Saudi-Yemen border. Canada advises against non-essential travel.
The UK now advises against all but essential travel to Aqaba International Airport, Aqaba seaport and areas near Jordan's border with Syria.
The US continues to advise travellers to exercise increased caution and monitor official updates. Canada also advises against non-essential travel to the UAE, while similar guidance remains in place for Oman and Qatar.
Several international airlines have adjusted UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Status Update
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; Riyadh launch delayed to Dec 1
|British Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; refund/rebook options open
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai and Tel Aviv suspended until Oct 24
|Lufthansa Group / SWISS
|Dubai suspended until Sep 13; Abu Dhabi & regional routes paused until Oct 24
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai and Riyadh suspended until Aug 31
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh, and Dammam suspended until Aug 23
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled through Aug 31
|Air France
|Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut suspended
|ITA Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman paused; resuming in September
|AirBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended
|Finnair
|Doha and Dubai connectivity modified/rerouted
|Air Astana
|Almaty-Dubai disruptions; rebooking and refunds offered
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah flights suspended
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
Before heading to the airport:
Check your airline’s latest flight status.
Confirm your contact details are updated with the airline.
Arrive early, especially during the summer travel peak.
Avoid relying on unverified social media updates.
Follow guidance from UAE authorities and airlines.
UAE airports remain operational, but passengers should expect possible short-notice schedule changes as airlines continue monitoring the regional situation. Travellers are advised to stay flexible, check updates before departure and plan extra time for possible delays or rerouting.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.