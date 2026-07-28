UAE travel update: Flights operate normally as Etihad, Air Arabia and others cancel select Gulf routes

UAE airports are operating normally, though some regional routes remain suspended
Dubai: After months of conflict, disruption to Gulf shipping and repeated threats to regional energy infrastructure, the Middle East has entered a fragile diplomatic pause.
While no major US airstrikes have been reported against Iran in recent days, regional tensions remain high and security authorities continue to warn that the situation could change quickly.
For travellers in the UAE, however, airport operations remain largely normal this Tuesday morning.
Dubai International, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and other UAE airports continue to operate without widespread disruption, although airlines are closely monitoring regional airspace and adjusting flight paths where necessary.
Demand on some regional routes also remains subdued as travellers continue to exercise caution following weeks of uncertainty, while several airlines have yet to fully restore their normal schedules.
Passengers travelling to destinations across the Gulf are still advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, particularly if flying to Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or Qatar.
Etihad continues to cancel selected services for operational reasons.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain remain suspended, while services EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have also been cancelled. The airline has not specified when normal operations will resume on these routes.
Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are updated so they can receive SMS or email notifications regarding their flights.
The airline has cancelled:
FZ815 to Abha
FZ811 to Abha
The following flights from Sharjah remain cancelled:
G9068 to Kuwait
G9124 to Kuwait
G9195 to Abha
G9160 to Dammam
G9107 to Bahrain
G9040 to Doha
G9138 to Doha
G9027 to Doha
Saudia said all flight cancellations and schedule changes have now been updated in its booking system through the end of October 2026, allowing passengers to make reservations with greater certainty.
The airline continues to advise travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and not to travel unless their flight has been confirmed.
Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until and including July 31, 2026.
The airline has cancelled flight F3506 to Riyadh from Dubai.
Although airport operations across the UAE remain stable, international aviation and government authorities continue to warn travellers that the regional security situation remains unpredictable.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its safety advisory for airlines operating over the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and parts of the Gulf of Oman until August 31 because of the continuing security risk from military activity.
Meanwhile, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office continues to advise British nationals travelling in the Middle East to be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and travel disruption. Travellers are urged to monitor airline updates, follow local authorities' guidance and keep travel plans under review.
The US Department of State has also maintained its worldwide advisory urging Americans to exercise increased caution, warning that the security environment across the Middle East remains complex despite the recent diplomatic understanding between Washington and Tehran. Similar advisories remain in place from Canada and Australia.
For now, however, travellers departing from the UAE can expect airports to operate normally, with disruptions largely limited to selected regional routes rather than widespread cancellations.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Latest update
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled until August 31.
|Air Astana
|Dubai flights from Almaty and Astana suspended until August 31. Refunds and rebooking available.
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|Air France
|Dubai flights expected to resume July 27; Riyadh suspended until July 24; Beirut until August 2.
|airBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended.
|British Airways
|Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31. Doha and Riyadh schedules reduced. Jeddah route permanently withdrawn.
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24; Riyadh until October 25.
|Finnair
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Doha winter services also suspended.
|ITA Airways
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24.
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until August 23.
|Lufthansa Group
|Lufthansa and Swiss Dubai flights suspended until September 13. Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24.
|Philippine Airlines
|Manila-Doha resumed; Dubai remains suspended until October 2.
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah suspended until August 8.
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Riyadh launch delayed until December 1.
|Turkish Airlines
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damascus, Beirut and Amman flights resumed. Iran services remain suspended.
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman suspended, with services expected to resume during September.
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
If you are travelling from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.
Monitor your airline's website or mobile app for the latest updates.
Ensure your airline has your current contact details.
Allow extra time for your journey in case of operational changes.
Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling internationally.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.