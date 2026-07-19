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UAE flight cancellations today: Latest Etihad, Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai schedule updates

UAE flights mostly on schedule, but Kuwait and Abha routes face disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE flights remain operational as Gulf tensions disrupt Kuwait, Saudi routes: passengers urged to check status, allow extra time
UAE flights remain operational as Gulf tensions disrupt Kuwait, Saudi routes: passengers urged to check status, allow extra time
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Flight operations across the UAE remain largely active, but some routes have been affected by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and wider regional security concerns. Airlines are adjusting schedules, cancelling selected services and monitoring airspace developments as Gulf tensions continue.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before travelling, allow extra time at airports and stay updated on any changes to departure times or routes.

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UAE-Kuwait flights affected

Air travel between the UAE and Kuwait has been disrupted, with several airlines cancelling services amid regional developments.

Etihad Airways

  • Etihad cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on July 19 and 20, 2026 due to operational reasons.

  • The airline advised affected passengers to update their contact details to receive the latest travel information and assistance with rebooking.

Emirates

Several Emirates flights between Dubai and Kuwait have been cancelled, according to flight status updates.

Cancelled flights include:

Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK860

Kuwait to Dubai

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Air Arabia

Air Arabia cancelled several UAE-Kuwait services.

Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Cancelled

Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Cancelled

Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Not yet departed

Kuwait to Sharjah

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

flydubai

  • No updates have been issued on Kuwait flights.

  • flydubai reported a cancellation on the Dubai-Abha route:

    • FZ811 — Cancelled

    • FZ815 — Operating as scheduled

Saudi Arabia flight updates

Flight disruptions at Abha International Airport have continued, affecting UAE-linked services.

  • flydubai flights between Dubai and Abha remain affected.

  • Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Abha services have also faced cancellations.

  • Several domestic Saudi flights connecting Abha with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Tabuk continue operating.

Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia should check airline updates before departure.

UAE airlines: Latest operational updates

Etihad Airways

  • Etihad continues operating its network, although some flights have faced delays due to operational issues.

  • Passengers should check individual flight status before travelling.

Emirates

  • Emirates continues operating its wider network and has expanded services across its destinations.

  • Passengers affected by cancellations can check rebooking and refund options based on ticket conditions.

  • Travellers are advised to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel period.

flydubai

  • flydubai continues operating across its network, with passengers advised to check schedules before travelling.

  • Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport should arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.

Air Arabia

  • Air Arabia continues operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

  • The airline’s main immediate disruptions remain selected UAE-Saudi routes, including Sharjah-Abha, as well as some UAE-Kuwait services.

International airlines: UAE flight suspensions and changes

Several international airlines have adjusted UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
AirlineStatus Update
Singapore AirlinesDubai suspended until Oct 24; Riyadh launch delayed to Dec 1
British AirwaysDubai suspended until Oct 24; refund/rebook options open
Air CanadaToronto-Dubai and Tel Aviv suspended until Oct 24
Lufthansa Group / SWISSDubai suspended until Sep 13; Abu Dhabi & regional routes paused until Oct 24
Cathay PacificDubai and Riyadh suspended until Aug 31
KLMDubai, Riyadh, and Dammam suspended until Aug 23
Aegean AirlinesDubai flights cancelled through Aug 31
Air FranceDubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut suspended
ITA AirwaysDubai suspended until Oct 24
Wizz AirDubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman paused; resuming in September
AirBalticRiga-Dubai services suspended
FinnairDoha and Dubai connectivity modified/rerouted
Air AstanaAlmaty-Dubai disruptions; rebooking and refunds offered
ScootSingapore-Jeddah flights suspended

Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.

Why flights are taking longer or being cancelled

Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.

Travellers may experience:

  • Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.

  • Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.

  • Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.

  • Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.

UAE travel advice for passengers

Before heading to the airport:

  • Check your airline’s latest flight status.

  • Confirm your contact details are updated with the airline.

  • Arrive early, especially during the summer travel peak.

  • Avoid relying on unverified social media updates.

  • Follow guidance from UAE authorities and airlines.

What UAE passengers should look out for before flying

UAE airports remain operational, but passengers should expect possible short-notice schedule changes as airlines continue monitoring the regional situation. Travellers are advised to stay flexible, check updates before departure and plan extra time for possible delays or rerouting.

Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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