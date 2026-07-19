UAE flight cancellations today: Latest Etihad, Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai schedule updates

UAE flights mostly on schedule, but Kuwait and Abha routes face disruptions
Flight operations across the UAE remain largely active, but some routes have been affected by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and wider regional security concerns. Airlines are adjusting schedules, cancelling selected services and monitoring airspace developments as Gulf tensions continue.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with airlines before travelling, allow extra time at airports and stay updated on any changes to departure times or routes.
Air travel between the UAE and Kuwait has been disrupted, with several airlines cancelling services amid regional developments.
Etihad cancelled flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport on July 19 and 20, 2026 due to operational reasons.
The airline advised affected passengers to update their contact details to receive the latest travel information and assistance with rebooking.
Several Emirates flights between Dubai and Kuwait have been cancelled, according to flight status updates.
Cancelled flights include:
Dubai to Kuwait
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK860
Kuwait to Dubai
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Air Arabia cancelled several UAE-Kuwait services.
Sharjah to Kuwait
G9068 — Cancelled
G9124 — Cancelled
G9121 — Cancelled
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L020 — Cancelled
3L022 — Cancelled
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
3L021 — Cancelled
3L023 — Not yet departed
Kuwait to Sharjah
G9069 — Cancelled
G9125 — Cancelled
G9122 — Not yet departed
No updates have been issued on Kuwait flights.
flydubai reported a cancellation on the Dubai-Abha route:
FZ811 — Cancelled
FZ815 — Operating as scheduled
Flight disruptions at Abha International Airport have continued, affecting UAE-linked services.
flydubai flights between Dubai and Abha remain affected.
Air Arabia’s Sharjah-Abha services have also faced cancellations.
Several domestic Saudi flights connecting Abha with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina and Tabuk continue operating.
Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia should check airline updates before departure.
Etihad continues operating its network, although some flights have faced delays due to operational issues.
Passengers should check individual flight status before travelling.
Emirates continues operating its wider network and has expanded services across its destinations.
Passengers affected by cancellations can check rebooking and refund options based on ticket conditions.
Travellers are advised to arrive early at Dubai International Airport during the busy summer travel period.
flydubai continues operating across its network, with passengers advised to check schedules before travelling.
Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport should arrive at least four hours before departure during the summer peak period.
Air Arabia continues operating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
The airline’s main immediate disruptions remain selected UAE-Saudi routes, including Sharjah-Abha, as well as some UAE-Kuwait services.
Several international airlines have adjusted UAE schedules because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
|Airline
|Status Update
|Singapore Airlines
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; Riyadh launch delayed to Dec 1
|British Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24; refund/rebook options open
|Air Canada
|Toronto-Dubai and Tel Aviv suspended until Oct 24
|Lufthansa Group / SWISS
|Dubai suspended until Sep 13; Abu Dhabi & regional routes paused until Oct 24
|Cathay Pacific
|Dubai and Riyadh suspended until Aug 31
|KLM
|Dubai, Riyadh, and Dammam suspended until Aug 23
|Aegean Airlines
|Dubai flights cancelled through Aug 31
|Air France
|Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut suspended
|ITA Airways
|Dubai suspended until Oct 24
|Wizz Air
|Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman paused; resuming in September
|AirBaltic
|Riga-Dubai services suspended
|Finnair
|Doha and Dubai connectivity modified/rerouted
|Air Astana
|Almaty-Dubai disruptions; rebooking and refunds offered
|Scoot
|Singapore-Jeddah flights suspended
Passengers with bookings on affected airlines should check directly with carriers for refund, rebooking or travel waiver options.
Due to airspace restrictions and security concerns in parts of the region, some international flights are being rerouted.
Travellers may experience:
Longer flight times: Some routes may take an additional 1–3 hours due to detours.
Flight cancellations: Airlines may adjust schedules based on safety assessments.
Longer connection times: Increased traffic at alternative airports can affect layovers.
Possible baggage delays: Route changes may impact baggage transfers.
Before heading to the airport:
Check your airline’s latest flight status.
Confirm your contact details are updated with the airline.
Arrive early, especially during the summer travel peak.
Avoid relying on unverified social media updates.
Follow guidance from UAE authorities and airlines.
UAE airports remain operational, but passengers should expect possible short-notice schedule changes as airlines continue monitoring the regional situation. Travellers are advised to stay flexible, check updates before departure and plan extra time for possible delays or rerouting.
Travelling from UAE today? Due to the evolving situation, flight schedules and operational updates are subject to change; travellers are strongly advised to verify the latest status directly on their airline’s official website before planning travel.