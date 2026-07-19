US military launches new airstrikes to 'swiftly punish' Iran for deaths of US troops

The US State Department has advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and warned of the potential for further escalation.

In a travel advisory, the department said the security environment remains complex and urged US citizens in the region to stay alert, monitor breaking developments and follow guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The advisory also warned of possible travel disruptions caused by flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures, adding that US diplomatic facilities and American interests overseas have been targeted.