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US military launches new airstrikes to 'swiftly punish' Iran for deaths of US troops

Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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US military launches new airstrikes to 'swiftly punish' Iran for deaths of US troops
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The US military has launched fresh airstrikes on Iran, saying the strikes were aimed at punishing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after an attack on a base in Jordan killed two American service members. Washington said the operation also targeted Iran's ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and more than 430 wounded. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

US issues global travel alert for citizens

The US State Department has advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and warned of the potential for further escalation.

In a travel advisory, the department said the security environment remains complex and urged US citizens in the region to stay alert, monitor breaking developments and follow guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The advisory also warned of possible travel disruptions caused by flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures, adding that US diplomatic facilities and American interests overseas have been targeted.

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Iran army says targeted US bases in Kuwait with drones

Iran's army said on Sunday it had targeted two US bases in Kuwait with drones in response to American attacks on Iranian territory.

The Islamic republic's army said it carried out "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the U.S. military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait", according to a statement carried by the state broadcaster.

US says strikes punish IRGC after Jordan attack

The US military said it launched fresh airstrikes against Iran at 6 pm ET on the orders of the commander in chief, targeting what it described as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces.

In a statement posted by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the military said the strikes were intended to "further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to "swiftly punish" IRGC forces following attacks on American service members in Jordan the previous night.

UAE expresses deep concern over regional developments

The UAE expresses its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for an immediate halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.

The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid dangerous repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of violence and instability.

Read more here.

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