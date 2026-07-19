US military launches new airstrikes to 'swiftly punish' Iran for deaths of US troops

Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded
The US State Department has advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and warned of the potential for further escalation.
In a travel advisory, the department said the security environment remains complex and urged US citizens in the region to stay alert, monitor breaking developments and follow guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.
The advisory also warned of possible travel disruptions caused by flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures, adding that US diplomatic facilities and American interests overseas have been targeted.
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Iran's army said on Sunday it had targeted two US bases in Kuwait with drones in response to American attacks on Iranian territory.
The Islamic republic's army said it carried out "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones against the U.S. military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and the Patriot radar system and air surveillance radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait", according to a statement carried by the state broadcaster.
The US military said it launched fresh airstrikes against Iran at 6 pm ET on the orders of the commander in chief, targeting what it described as Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces.
In a statement posted by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the military said the strikes were intended to "further degrade" Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to "swiftly punish" IRGC forces following attacks on American service members in Jordan the previous night.
The UAE expresses its deep concern over the developments that the region has witnessed over the past few days, and has called for an immediate halt to the escalation and to avoid exacerbating tensions and instability in the region.
The UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid dangerous repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of violence and instability.
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US‑Israel war on Iran: Recent developments
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait