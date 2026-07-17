US-Iran conflict: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy

The US military has completed another major wave of strikes against Iran, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the operation was carried out successfully.

According to CENTCOM, US fighter jets, drones and warships launched precision strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets, including coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities.

The operation marked the sixth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran.

CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted under the direction of US President Donald Trump to further weaken Iran's military capabilities and respond to recent attacks on commercial shipping.

The command also said more than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East and are "vigilant, lethal and ready".