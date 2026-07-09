US launches new strikes on Iran, hits Bushehr IRGC facility, Chabahar port and Iranshahr airport, as Kuwait intercepts drone attacks and air raid sirens sound in Bahrain

A massive fire was reported at a facility belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in Bushehr province after the US launched a new wave of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight, according to widely circulated videos and open-source accounts.

The footage has not been independently verified. Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the extent of the reported damage.

The reported blaze comes as the US military said it struck dozens of 80 targets across Iran in retaliation for Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state-affiliated media earlier confirmed explosions in and around Bushehr, but did not immediately specify which facilities had been hit or provide casualty figures. Residents reported hearing multiple blasts across the province.

The reported fire at the IRGC Aerospace Force site has fueled speculation that missile storage, drone infrastructure or command facilities may have been targeted, although neither Washington nor Tehran has released detailed damage assessments.

Open-source videos showing a large nighttime blaze remain unverified.