Why the US–Iran deal collapsed — and what intercepted messages say Tehran is planning next

IRGC consolidation: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was given greater control over elements of the regular army, with hardened veterans of the Iran–Iraq war and past internal crackdowns placed in key posts.

Missile and drone surge: Production of missiles and drones was ramped up, and the IRGC used the MOU’s “calm” to coordinate with allied militias in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon on stepped‑up operations if needed.

Red Sea expansion: The IRGC supervised deployments of missiles, naval weapons, and drone launchers to positions overlooking the Red Sea, and provided Yemeni militants with intelligence, target lists (including Saudi ports and energy facilities), and advice on sheltering from retaliation.

Escalation: Internal planning reportedly included pre‑emptive strikes, sabotage of undersea internet cables in the Gulf, stoking political unrest in Shia communities in Kuwait and Bahrain, and even potential ground operations in Kuwait.