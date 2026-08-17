Why the US–Iran deal collapsed — and what intercepted messages say Tehran is planning next

From oil chokepoint to war launchpad: Tehran’s strategy after the US deal collapsed
After US President Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran on June 17, 2026, US officials fanned out across the Gulf to sell an agreement they hoped would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin winding down the war.
Instead, according to a US Congressional report citing Iranian and Arab officials, Tehran’s hard‑line leadership treated the MOU as a “tactical pause”.
Moreover, it was seen as possibly a US–Israeli ploy to ease pressure on the global economy and buy time for a larger strike — then the hardliners spent the ensuing two months preparing for escalation, as per a US Congressional Report dated August 7, 2026.
Trump signed the MOU on June 17, 2026 at Versailles amid a push to halt hostilities and restart negotiations.
Both sides declared an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts,” including Lebanon, and pledged not to initiate war or military operations against each other.
Iran committed to “make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only” through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US committed to lifting its naval blockade and to sanctions waivers that would let Iran sell oil and access frozen funds, with a 60‑day clock to negotiate limits on Iran’s nuclear programme.
The strategic goal: reopen the chokepoint, stabilise energy markets, and create space for a broader ceasefire.
Almost immediately, the deal’s 14 points began to fray.
By early July, fighting had resumed; by mid‑July, both sides were exchanging strikes again, and Iran suspended its commitments.
Washington accused Tehran of failing to honour its Hormuz obligations and continuing attacks on regional assets.
Iran hard‑liners argued the MOU was not a path to peace but a pressure‑relief valve for the US and Israel, with a bigger attack “down the road,” as per the Wall Street Journal.
According to the Journal, citing Iranian and Arab officials and intercepted communications, Iran’s leadership used the 60‑day window to reorganise for a wider fight rather than to negotiate in good faith.
Key elements reported from intelligence and intercepted traffic:
IRGC consolidation: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was given greater control over elements of the regular army, with hardened veterans of the Iran–Iraq war and past internal crackdowns placed in key posts.
Missile and drone surge: Production of missiles and drones was ramped up, and the IRGC used the MOU’s “calm” to coordinate with allied militias in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon on stepped‑up operations if needed.
Red Sea expansion: The IRGC supervised deployments of missiles, naval weapons, and drone launchers to positions overlooking the Red Sea, and provided Yemeni militants with intelligence, target lists (including Saudi ports and energy facilities), and advice on sheltering from retaliation.
Escalation: Internal planning reportedly included pre‑emptive strikes, sabotage of undersea internet cables in the Gulf, stoking political unrest in Shia communities in Kuwait and Bahrain, and even potential ground operations in Kuwait.
Strategic messaging: A senior IRGC official warned that Iran’s actions, described as “defensive so far,” could become “offensive,” with adversaries to expect “strategic surprises,” as per Iran International.
Intelligence officials say these intercepts show a strategic shift inside Iran’s hard‑line leadership to raise the costs for the US and its regional allies if diplomacy fails.
Meanwhile, past the 60-day window defined under the MOU, continuing violence may add to market and geopolitical pressures to resolve the impasses in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el Mandab choke points, the report published by the Congressional Research Service noted.
"At the same time, interlinkage of the conflict inside Yemen, Saudi-Houthi confrontation, and the US-Iran conflict may complicate efforts to deescalate or resolve each individual situation," it stated.
Several factors fed Tehran’s skepticism, the report stated:
Domestic politics: Hard‑liners close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei insisted Iran should not have negotiated at all, accusing negotiators of erasing gains made after US and Israeli bombing earlier in 2026.
Leverage logic: Some officials argued that keeping Hormuz closed would force Washington to sue for peace by sustaining economic pressure, rather than conceding control of the strait.
Credibility gap: Mediators reportedly doubted Iranian diplomats had the authority to deliver any Hormuz deal hard‑liners opposed, reinforcing the view that the MOU was a temporary cover.
Strategic importance: Strait remains indispensable for global oil, petroleum products, and LNG flows; alternatives are limited and do not eliminate Iran’s leverage via strikes on regional infrastructure, the US congressional report stated.
Market impact: Sharp traffic decline caused energy-price spikes and volatility; longer disruption raises risks that markets cannot fully offset.
The US report sees Iran’s position as one in which formalised Strait control as a core national interest; retaining capacity to compel compliance or deter transit.
The experience of the 1980s, when the presence of US ships near commercial vessels successfully deterred an Iranian regime that was not seeking direct confrontation with the United States, may not be analogous in the context of US-Iran conflict in 2026US Congressional Report, published August 7, 2026 by the Congressional Research Service
MOU status: The 60‑day period has effectively expired (as of August 17, 2026) with no final deal on Iran’s nuclear programme and no durable reopening of Hormuz.
Mediation: Pakistan and Qatar are relaying messages, but Tehran says there have been no talks on extending the ceasefire — Washington must return to the June pact and define an implementation timeline, Reuters reported
Market impact: Attacks on shipping and the unresolved Hormuz question have pushed oil prices higher and kept the region on edge.
Continuing attacks: Attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen against Saudi Arabia-linked vessels and other energy targets in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea-Bab al Mandab strait corridor pose additional risks to maritime commerce and energy operations in the region, the US Congressional report pointed out.
While the June MOU was designed to tone down the temperature and reopen the world’s most important oil chokepoint.
But intercepted communications and regional intelligence suggest Iran’s hard‑line leadership instead used the breathing space to reorganise, rearm, and prepare for a wider confrontation — believing the deal was more likely a US–Israeli delay tactic than a genuine path to peace.
The complex equation helps explain why the ceasefire collapsed within weeks and why the next phase of the conflict could be broader, costlier, and harder to stop, the report notes.
The United States could attempt, as it did in the 1980s, to facilitate free shipping through the Strait via naval escorts.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that U.S. Navy escorts "might be" necessary but that the U.S. degradation of Iranian military capabilities meant that "in the relatively near term, you're going to see [Iranian] capacity so low that we'll see more normal ship traffic return to the Strait of Hormuz."
No further details on the potential of US Navy escorts (which could be at greater risk of Iranian attack if they operate closer to Iran's coast) have been provided.
Some observers have expressed skepticism as to whether such escorts would induce even a near-normal flow of traffic.
"The experience of the 1980s, when the presence of US ships near commercial vessels successfully deterred an Iranian regime that was not seeking direct confrontation with the United States, may not be analogous in the context of US-Iran conflict in 2026," the report added.
April 7 ceasefire halted major combat.
June 17 MOU: temporary safe-passage arrangement + future administration by Iran (with Oman/Gulf consultation).
July–early August: renewed Iranian attacks — US reimposes blockade; markets again unsettled