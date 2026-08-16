Trump’s 60-day Iran deadline expires. The war goes on

Instead, Washington and Tehran appear locked in an indefinite contest of economic pressure and political will, with neither side ready to make the concessions needed for a lasting settlement, The New York Times reported.

There have been no publicly reported US strikes on Iranian targets since late July. But the military lull masks the effective collapse of the June memorandum of understanding.

White House officials are well aware that Monday’s deadline will pass without such an agreement, according to two Americans familiar with the negotiations cited by The Times.

“We did not have a ceasefire that now needs to be extended,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said over the weekend. “We had an end to the war, which has now taken on a new status.”

Iran interpreted language in the June agreement as giving it authority over shipping through the waterway. Tehran subsequently attacked vessels travelling through channels outside Iranian waters, prompting US strikes on southern Iran and another cycle of attacks and counterattacks.

Iran now refuses to fully reopen Hormuz until Washington fulfils commitments it says were made under the agreement, including releasing frozen Iranian assets. The Trump administration wants Iran to end its blockade first.

“They both think that in a matter of days or weeks, the other side will be more desperate for a deal, so they’ll be able to get more out of it.”

There has been little indication that Washington and Tehran have extensively discussed the issue since June, much less developed an agreement acceptable to both sides.

Instead, reopening Hormuz has increasingly become Trump’s immediate focus as disruption to a waterway that normally carries around a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG exports pressures global energy markets.

It was unclear how seriously the remark should be taken, and the White House provided no details of any plan to take control of the waterway.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.