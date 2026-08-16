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Israel strikes Lebanon as Iran-US tensions escalate

Israel strikes Lebanon as Iran tensions rise across the region. Follow live updates

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Iran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
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People and rescue workers gather on a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Zahrani village, southern Lebanon, on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
People and rescue workers gather on a destroyed house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Zahrani village, southern Lebanon, on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
AP
The Middle East faces another day of heightened tensions as the US-Israel war with Iran continues to reverberate across the region, with fresh violence reported in Lebanon and Yemen and pressure mounting around the Strait of Hormuz. In southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 11 people, including three children, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel said the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and followed an attack that injured three Israeli soldiers. The strikes are the deadliest since a June truce between Israel and Hezbollah. In Yemen, the Houthi-controlled conflict has also intensified. The director of Mokha port said the facility had suspended commercial and maritime operations after more than 25 Houthi missile attacks over recent days. Seven people were reported killed and damage was estimated at about $16 million. Meanwhile, tensions remain focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where several vessels have come under attack. Iran and Oman are continuing discussions over the waterway, a critical route for global energy supplies. Follow our live coverage for the latest verified developments, statements and reactions from across the region.

CENTCOM Commander completes 10-day trip to the Middle East

The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a 10-day trip to the Middle East on Aug. 15 that included visits to six countries and to a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea. Adm. Brad Cooper met with senior civilian and military leaders in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates and spent time with deployed U.S. service members. More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East supporting various missions.

GCC Secretary General condemns repeated hostile Iranian attacks on ADNOC tankers

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned the repeated hostile Iranian attacks targeting two tankers belonging to ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. "These attacks represent a dangerous and unacceptable escalation, as well as a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and international trade in one of the world's most vital waterways, in violation of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2817," Albudaiwi stated.

'Everyone lives in fear': Yemenis worry about return to all-out war

Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil conflict, last month became the latest country to be dragged into the Middle East war as the Houthis upended the 2022 truce with the Saudi-backed government, ramping up attacks on areas it holds.


The government said it had retaliated after deadly attacks that hit military camps in the central Marib province and the Mokha port on the Red Sea, as well as residential areas in Marib home to displaced people.

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