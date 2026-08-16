Israel strikes Lebanon as Iran-US tensions escalate

Israel strikes Lebanon as Iran tensions rise across the region. Follow live updates
The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a 10-day trip to the Middle East on Aug. 15 that included visits to six countries and to a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea. Adm. Brad Cooper met with senior civilian and military leaders in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates and spent time with deployed U.S. service members. More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East supporting various missions.
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has condemned the repeated hostile Iranian attacks targeting two tankers belonging to ADNOC while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. "These attacks represent a dangerous and unacceptable escalation, as well as a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation and international trade in one of the world's most vital waterways, in violation of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2817," Albudaiwi stated.
Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil conflict, last month became the latest country to be dragged into the Middle East war as the Houthis upended the 2022 truce with the Saudi-backed government, ramping up attacks on areas it holds.
The government said it had retaliated after deadly attacks that hit military camps in the central Marib province and the Mokha port on the Red Sea, as well as residential areas in Marib home to displaced people.
Day 165: US-Iran tensions rise over Donald Trump’s Strait of Hormuz territory claim
Day 164: Iran demands faster US exit from Middle East
Day 163: 2 ADNOC vessels attacked in Hormuz; no injuries
Day 162: Trump says US has ‘total control’ of Strait of Hormuz
Day 161: Tehran: Hormuz stays shut as US-Iran diplomacy push continues
Day 160: Tehran reshuffles military
Day 159: Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan
Day 158: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’