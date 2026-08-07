US-Israel war on Iran widens: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’; Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign defence pact

US stock futures added to their gains after the government reported that employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs last month.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.33%.

Bond yields dropped sharply. A weaker job market can be seen as putting less upward pressure on inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.60% from 4.67% just before the government issued the report.

Global shares were mixed Friday while the price of crude oil edged lower.

In midday European trading, Germany's DAX rose 1%.

Selling of computer chipmakers and other stocks linked to the boom in artificial intelligence appeared to taper off a bit as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% to 65,606.71.

The Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.6% to 6,258.77 and Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.4%.

The price of Brent crude fell 0.7% after rising nearly 4% on Thursday as progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, vital to securing stable oil supplies, remained unclear.