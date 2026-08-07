US-Israel war on Iran widens: Trump says Iran can’t ‘go on much longer’; Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan sign defence pact

Regional powers seal mutual defence pact as Yemen attacks and Hormuz crisis escalate
Highlights
US stock futures added to their gains after the government reported that employers unexpectedly cut 23,000 jobs last month.
Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.33%.
Bond yields dropped sharply. A weaker job market can be seen as putting less upward pressure on inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.60% from 4.67% just before the government issued the report.
Global shares were mixed Friday while the price of crude oil edged lower.
In midday European trading, Germany's DAX rose 1%.
Selling of computer chipmakers and other stocks linked to the boom in artificial intelligence appeared to taper off a bit as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% to 65,606.71.
The Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.6% to 6,258.77 and Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.4%.
The price of Brent crude fell 0.7% after rising nearly 4% on Thursday as progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, vital to securing stable oil supplies, remained unclear.
The US Department of War has published its fifth release of declassified and historical files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE).
The latest collection has been made available through the department’s official UFO files archive at WAR.GOV/UFO, with additional releases expected on a rolling basis.
In a statement, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said the department and its partner agencies are continuing work on the next release of UAP files.
The department said the initiative aims to provide access to historical and declassified records on reported unexplained phenomena.
Yemen's Houthis late Thursday wounded 11 people in an attack on southern Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the highest toll in the kingdom from an attack by the rebels in years.
The attacks come as Yemen is increasingly drawn into the US-Israeli war with Iran, with the rebels stepping up attacks against both Yemen government forces and neighbouring Saudi Arabia, a key US ally and supporter of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.
Casualties in Thursday's attack included seven Saudis, including a four-year-old who sustained second-degree burns, and a woman, two Egyptians, a Yemeni and a Pakistani, coalition spokesman General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi news agency.
The attack was carried out in the Najran region, on the border with Yemen, he added.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have signed a defense agreement on Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, deepening cooperation between the three regional powers at a time of growing security concerns.
The agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.
"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States," the ministry said in a statement.
A source close to the Saudi military said on Friday that the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government since 2015 would not "stand idly by" as the Houthi rebels escalated their attacks on Yemeni troops.
"The Coalition does not seek escalation, but we will not allow the current balance of power on the ground to be changed," the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan were set to sign a joint defence agreement on Friday, sources told AFP, amid violence in the region from Houthi attacks and the US-Iran war.
Riyadh is looking to strengthen its security ties against the backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in surrounding nations and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea.
The war has emboldened Iran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, both of which have attacked Saudi Arabia, while analysts say Washington is now seen as an increasingly unreliable partner.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Friday, Saudi media reported, where he is expected to sign a defence agreement with the kingdom and Pakistan, sources have told AFP.
Saudi Arabia's Alekhbariya television reported that the Turkish president had arrived in the Red Sea port city.
A Houthi drone attack on Yemen's Marib province killed three members of government forces on Friday, a Yemeni military source told AFP, as rebels ramped up the conflict a day after the deadliest Houthi attack in years.
"Three killed and four wounded in a preliminary toll from the Houthi drone attack on the Harib area, in the south of Marib," the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
The official had earlier told AFP that artillery exchanges and clashes were taking place in Sirwah and on the Al-Kasara front, north of Marib city, where Houthi drones were spotted.
Oil prices extended gains and most stocks fell further on Friday amid fading optimism over a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as reports said Iran was planning to block US and Israeli ships from the waterway as part of a deal with Oman.
Markets had enjoyed a healthy run-up at the start of the week as US President Donald Trump called off strikes on the Islamic republic and said an agreement was close, even though Tehran denied talks had taken place.
At the same time Iran said it was close to a pact with Muscat on managing the key waterway -- which has been choked off for most of the Middle East war -- but that the United States would need to end its own naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Air travel from the UAE remains largely stable this week, with the majority of flights operating as scheduled despite continued geopolitical tensions across the Gulf.
However, selected routes to Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha continue to face cancellations and delays as airlines adjust schedules around operational requirements and regional airspace restrictions.
Travellers are also being advised to arrive early at airports and check flight statuses before leaving home.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will sign a joint defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday, sources close to the Saudi military and government told AFP.
Regional powers are looking to strengthen security ties against a backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in Gulf states and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
"It was under discussion for a long time but the latest developments in the region expedites it," the source said on condition of anonymity.
A second source close to the Saudi government confirmed also on condition of anonymity that the agreement would be signed on Friday.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Red Sea city.
Oil prices extended gains and stocks fell further on Friday amid fading optimism over a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as reports said Iran was planning to block US and Israeli ships from the waterway as part of a deal with Oman.
Markets had enjoyed a healthy run-up at the start of the week as US President Donald Trump called off strikes on the Islamic republic and said an agreement was close, even though Tehran denied talks had taken place.
At the same time Iran said it was close to a pact with Muscat on managing the key waterway -- which has been choked off for most of the Middle East war -- but that the US would need to end its own naval blockade of Iranian ports
Two explosions were heard on Iran's southern Qeshm Island in Hormozgan province late on Thursday night as a result of the Iranian armed forces' confrontation with "hostile enemy targets" at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Tasnim cited informed sources as saying that the explosions were heard at around 21:40 local time (1810 GMT, 10:10 PM Gulf Standard Time), adding that the "achievements" of the Iranian naval forces' confrontation will be announced in the coming hours.
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US President Donald Trump insisted the US has "massive" munitions reserves, especially certain types, with defence production ramping up at historic levels. The Washington Post reported he confronted US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at Camp David over concerns that heavy use of ATACMS missiles, THAAD interceptors, and Patriots had reduced inventories, potentially limiting options against Iran.
White House officials dismissed the account as "fake news", while Hegseth publicly backed the administration's readiness claims. The exchange highlights tensions in the debate over sustaining US military supplies during the conflict.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the story “100% fake news” and said it “literally never happened,” while Hegseth publicly dismissed parallel reporting on depleted interceptors as “NOT TRUE,” posting on X: “Shame on you.” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell similarly told CNN the military has “everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.”
Israel has refused in talks to withdraw from more areas of south Lebanon unless the Lebanese army had full control of an initial two "pilot zones", a Lebanese presidential source told AFP.
The seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel was held in Rome under US auspices, aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah that have become a second front in the Middle East war. The Lebanese source told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the talks had "not yielded definitive results regarding the pilot zones".
While the outlook from Beirut was dim, a US State Department spokesperson told AFP that the talks were "productive".
US President Donald Trump late on Thursday expressed confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," saying that he believes the Islamic Republic "can't go much longer".
He also voiced optimism over ongoing negotiations related to the Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming the commitment to prevent Iran from posessing a nuclear weapon.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon, otherwise the whole world would get blown up. We're not gonna let that happen. Not only us, not only the Middle East, the whole world would have been... It would have been catastrophic. We had no choice... We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer."
An attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels late Thursday wounded 11 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led coalition said, an unprecedented toll in the kingdom in over four years of hostilities.
They include seven Saudis, two Egyptians, a Yemeni, and a Pakistani, coalition spokesman General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi news agency, adding that the attacks had taken place in the Najran region, on the border with Yemen.
This marks another step in the recent escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces are continuing to enforce the naval blockade of Iran.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said that, as of August 6, US forces had redirected 49 vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as part of the maritime enforcement mission.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia Friday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif, Erdogan's office announced.
Pakistan has been acting as a mediator to try to end the US-Iran war that has drawn in several Gulf countries and paralysed maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Day 157: Iran says Oman deal alone won’t reopen Hormuz
Day 156: Iran says new Strait of Hormuz shipping route agreed with Oman
DAY 155: Resolving US-Iran conflict in 'progressive stages'
Day 154: Trump says Iran talks ongoing as IRGC warns of readiness
Day 153: Trump pauses strikes as Iran demands US honour deal
Day 152: Trump announces Hamas disarmament deal
Day 151: GCC condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Jordan
Day 150: US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq
Day 149: Trump holds 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu
Day 148: Saudi air defences foil drone attack on oil facilities
Day 147: Iran says military ready as Netanyahu heads to US
Day 146: Iran says it earned $11.5b in oil sales during the war
Day 145: US-Iran war escalates as Tehran targets US bases in Gulf