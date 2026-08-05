GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
LIVE

Iran, Oman report 'positive' progress on Strait of Hormuz shipping framework as US-Tehran talks advance

US-Iran negotiations eye phased Hormuz reopening while Iran resists shared control

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israel
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iran, Oman report 'positive' progress on Strait of Hormuz shipping framework as US-Tehran talks advance
AFP
Diplomatic efforts around the Strait of Hormuz are intensifying on multiple fronts today. Iran and Oman say talks on a shipping framework for the vital waterway are progressing "positively," even as Tehran seeks greater control over vessel traffic entering the Gulf. Meanwhile, Qatar says draft language for a broader US-Iran agreement is circulating among mediators, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio citing "progress" toward reopening Hormuz as an immediate priority. This comes as the US Navy maintains its blockade on Iranian maritime traffic, having redirected dozens of vessels in recent weeks. Follow our live blog below for the latest updates as the situation develops.

Highlights

Iran pushes for deal with Oman to formalise its dominance over inbound, 'intervention' rights over outbound traffic in Hormuz Strait

Iran is pushing hard for a bilateral arrangement with Oman that would formalise Iranian dominance over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — and visibility/intervention rights over outbound traffic — while sidelining the US and framing it as pure coastal-state sovereignty.

This has been presented by Iranian sources (including the Daily Iran News post citing Press TV) as negotiations held without US participation that create an “intermediate corridor” replacing both the Iran-controlled northern route and any US-backed southern route near Oman.

Iranian statements (Foreign Ministry, Press TV sources) emphasise that these are strictly bilateral coastal-state talks, that Iran does not shape its priorities around US/Trump timelines or demands, and that Trump has “violated his commitments.”

They reject claims that the strait will simply “open tomorrow” under a US-backed deal.

Iran, Oman make ‘positive’ progress on Strait of Hormuz shipping framework: Baghaei

Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on how to manage maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying discussions have been positive at both the technical and political levels.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted by Iran's Today news site as saying the talks with Oman were progressing positively as the two sides worked on a framework for future vessel transit through the waterway.

Baghaei said the discussions are focused on establishing a mechanism for the safe and orderly movement of commercial vessels, but stressed that an agreement on maritime traffic should not automatically be interpreted as a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has said the waterway will not simply return to its prewar operating conditions and that any new arrangement must take into account Iranian sovereignty and security interests.

Iran seeks control of Hormuz traffic in proposed deal with Oman: Report

Iran is seeking a greater role in controlling shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement being negotiated with Oman.

According to a senior Iranian source involved in the talks cited by Reuters, Tehran wants control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz, while requiring notification of vessels leaving the Gulf and retaining the ability to "intervene, if necessary". The proposed outbound route would run between Iran and Oman, with Oman issuing exit clearance after notifying Iran.

The arrangement represents a shift from Iran's earlier demand for control over traffic in both directions, but Tehran is still rejecting an Omani proposal for equal regional management of the waterway, the source said. The move could become the biggest obstacle to restoring normal traffic through the strategic waterway.

US Navy's Iran blockade: 45 vessels redirected so far

The US Central Command has reported that their forces have redirected 45 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two others to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports. The USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked Marines, leads the patrols that resumed in mid-July after an earlier April start. The US Defence Department calls it a "Wall of Steel."

Efforts to resolve the US-Iran conflict in 'progressive stages'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that talks had made "progress", with reopening Hormuz emerging as the immediate issue, while a broader agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains the longer-term objective.

The development marks one of the clearest signs yet that mediators may be trying to build a short-term arrangement that could bring the US and Iran back to direct negotiations.

No final agreement has been reached and there is no firm timetable for a deal, according to mediators.

US-Iran deal takes shape: Qatar says draft agreement is 'circulating'

Draft language for a potential agreement between the United States and Iran is being circulated among mediators as diplomatic efforts intensify to halt the conflict and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, Qatar said Tuesday.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said negotiations were entering what he described as “very progressive stages,” with Qatar, Pakistan and Oman working to exchange proposals between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported.

Qatar has said that a ceasefire and reopening of the strait would be essential to restarting formal US-Iran negotiations.

Iran likely behind US water cyberattacks

Iran was likely behind a wave of recent cyberattacks on municipal water systems across the US, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the incidents.

“Malicious cyber actors” have attacked municipal water systems in at least seven states, according to the FBI. Officials in metropolitan Atlanta said they are investigating “unauthorized cyber activity” that may have disrupted water operations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Trump, Qatar's emir discuss US-Iran diplomacy

US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday.

The leaders reviewed diplomatic efforts to narrow differences between the United States and Iran and improve the prospects of a lasting negotiated settlement.

Trump praised Qatar's role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides, while Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of continued diplomacy and urged all parties to honour the commitments outlined in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

They also discussed broader regional and international developments and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination between their countries.

Iran offers China, Russia Hormuz fee exemptions

Iran is offering Chinese and Russian vessels full exemptions or preferential terms from proposed transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz to draw Beijing and Moscow deeper into the confrontation over the waterway, i24NEWS reported on Tuesday, citing Western intelligence officials.

Other countries, particularly those aligned with the US, would be required to pay, the report said.

According to the assessment, the incentives were designed to deepen China and Russia’s economic and strategic stake in preserving Iranian control over the strait, the report added.

Intelligence officials also said Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, viewed Hormuz as an Iranian asset rather than an open international shipping lane, a more hardline approach than that of his late father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The report said the policy, if implemented, would further entrench Chinese and Russian interests in Iran’s control of the strait and reduce international pressure on Tehran.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US-Iran tensions deepen after Trump’s fresh warning to Tehran

Trump: Iran keen to find a way to end conflict

1h ago2m read
Map from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Critical Threats Project showing competing maritime traffic separation schemes in the Strait of Hormuz as August 4, 2026.

Strait of Hormuz: Why are there two 'routes'?

1h ago5m read
FILE - A man sits on a surfboard as a container ship and other commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP, File)

Resolving US-Iran conflict in 'progressive stages'

1h ago16m read
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran, Oman negotiations in ‘final stages’: Araghchi

3m read