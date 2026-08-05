Iran, Oman report 'positive' progress on Strait of Hormuz shipping framework as US-Tehran talks advance

US-Iran negotiations eye phased Hormuz reopening while Iran resists shared control
Highlights
Iran is pushing hard for a bilateral arrangement with Oman that would formalise Iranian dominance over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — and visibility/intervention rights over outbound traffic — while sidelining the US and framing it as pure coastal-state sovereignty.
This has been presented by Iranian sources (including the Daily Iran News post citing Press TV) as negotiations held without US participation that create an “intermediate corridor” replacing both the Iran-controlled northern route and any US-backed southern route near Oman.
Iranian statements (Foreign Ministry, Press TV sources) emphasise that these are strictly bilateral coastal-state talks, that Iran does not shape its priorities around US/Trump timelines or demands, and that Trump has “violated his commitments.”
They reject claims that the strait will simply “open tomorrow” under a US-backed deal.
Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on how to manage maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying discussions have been positive at both the technical and political levels.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei was quoted by Iran's Today news site as saying the talks with Oman were progressing positively as the two sides worked on a framework for future vessel transit through the waterway.
Baghaei said the discussions are focused on establishing a mechanism for the safe and orderly movement of commercial vessels, but stressed that an agreement on maritime traffic should not automatically be interpreted as a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has said the waterway will not simply return to its prewar operating conditions and that any new arrangement must take into account Iranian sovereignty and security interests.
Iran is seeking a greater role in controlling shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement being negotiated with Oman.
According to a senior Iranian source involved in the talks cited by Reuters, Tehran wants control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz, while requiring notification of vessels leaving the Gulf and retaining the ability to "intervene, if necessary". The proposed outbound route would run between Iran and Oman, with Oman issuing exit clearance after notifying Iran.
The arrangement represents a shift from Iran's earlier demand for control over traffic in both directions, but Tehran is still rejecting an Omani proposal for equal regional management of the waterway, the source said. The move could become the biggest obstacle to restoring normal traffic through the strategic waterway.
The US Central Command has reported that their forces have redirected 45 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two others to block maritime traffic to Iranian ports. The USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked Marines, leads the patrols that resumed in mid-July after an earlier April start. The US Defence Department calls it a "Wall of Steel."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that talks had made "progress", with reopening Hormuz emerging as the immediate issue, while a broader agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains the longer-term objective.
The development marks one of the clearest signs yet that mediators may be trying to build a short-term arrangement that could bring the US and Iran back to direct negotiations.
No final agreement has been reached and there is no firm timetable for a deal, according to mediators.
Draft language for a potential agreement between the United States and Iran is being circulated among mediators as diplomatic efforts intensify to halt the conflict and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, Qatar said Tuesday.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said negotiations were entering what he described as “very progressive stages,” with Qatar, Pakistan and Oman working to exchange proposals between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported.
Qatar has said that a ceasefire and reopening of the strait would be essential to restarting formal US-Iran negotiations.
Iran was likely behind a wave of recent cyberattacks on municipal water systems across the US, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the incidents.
“Malicious cyber actors” have attacked municipal water systems in at least seven states, according to the FBI. Officials in metropolitan Atlanta said they are investigating “unauthorized cyber activity” that may have disrupted water operations.
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US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday.
The leaders reviewed diplomatic efforts to narrow differences between the United States and Iran and improve the prospects of a lasting negotiated settlement.
Trump praised Qatar's role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides, while Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of continued diplomacy and urged all parties to honour the commitments outlined in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.
They also discussed broader regional and international developments and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination between their countries.
Iran is offering Chinese and Russian vessels full exemptions or preferential terms from proposed transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz to draw Beijing and Moscow deeper into the confrontation over the waterway, i24NEWS reported on Tuesday, citing Western intelligence officials.
Other countries, particularly those aligned with the US, would be required to pay, the report said.
According to the assessment, the incentives were designed to deepen China and Russia’s economic and strategic stake in preserving Iranian control over the strait, the report added.
Intelligence officials also said Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, viewed Hormuz as an Iranian asset rather than an open international shipping lane, a more hardline approach than that of his late father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The report said the policy, if implemented, would further entrench Chinese and Russian interests in Iran’s control of the strait and reduce international pressure on Tehran.
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