Iran, Oman report 'positive' progress on Strait of Hormuz shipping framework as US-Tehran talks advance

Iran is pushing hard for a bilateral arrangement with Oman that would formalise Iranian dominance over inbound traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — and visibility/intervention rights over outbound traffic — while sidelining the US and framing it as pure coastal-state sovereignty.

This has been presented by Iranian sources (including the Daily Iran News post citing Press TV) as negotiations held without US participation that create an “intermediate corridor” replacing both the Iran-controlled northern route and any US-backed southern route near Oman.

Iranian statements (Foreign Ministry, Press TV sources) emphasise that these are strictly bilateral coastal-state talks, that Iran does not shape its priorities around US/Trump timelines or demands, and that Trump has “violated his commitments.”

They reject claims that the strait will simply “open tomorrow” under a US-backed deal.