Strait of Hormuz: Why are there two 'routes'?

Inbound vessels (into the Arabian Gulf) would use a channel controlled by Iran, close to its coast.

Outbound vessels would use a channel near Oman, but (per the Iranian account in the linked post and similar reporting) only after notifying Iranian officials, giving Iran visibility and the option to intervene.

An “intermediate” or “middle” corridor that would shut down the prior northern (Iran-asserted) and southern (Omani/US-associated) routes once operational.