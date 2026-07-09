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Iran will reopen Hormuz only under its own terms: Ghalibaf

Iran turns control of key energy corridor into leverage against Western powers

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker and key negotiator has accused the US of violating key clauses of the peace framework. He stressed that Iran and Oman hold sovereign rights over administration per the clause. He conditioned further talks on US implementation of early obligations, including those tied to Hormuz.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker and key negotiator has accused the US of violating key clauses of the peace framework. He stressed that Iran and Oman hold sovereign rights over administration per the clause. He conditioned further talks on US implementation of early obligations, including those tied to Hormuz.
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Iran's chief negotiator Bagher Ghalibaf has said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen only under what he described as "Iranian arrangements," signaling that Tehran intends to retain significant control over commercial shipping despite mounting international pressure.

The remarks by Ghalibaf, who is also the Iranian Parliament Speaker, come after the collapse of the recent ceasefire and renewed US military strikes on Iranian targets linked to maritime operations.

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Tehran has argued that any future navigation through the strait must recognise its security role, while Washington and Gulf Arab states insist that international transit rights cannot be conditioned on Iranian approval.

Why it matters

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world's oil consumption and a substantial share of global liquefied natural gas exports.

Any prolonged restrictions or uncertainty over transit could disrupt energy markets, raise shipping insurance costs and increase oil prices worldwide.

The latest comments suggest Tehran is no longer negotiating merely over reopening the waterway but over who sets the rules governing passage.

That position is likely to complicate diplomatic efforts, as the United States and its allies maintain that freedom of navigation through international straits cannot be made contingent on unilateral Iranian conditions.

Key developments

  • Iran hardens its position: Iranian officials now say reopening the strait will occur only under mechanisms designed by Tehran, making control of Hormuz a central issue in any future negotiations with the United States.

  • Hormuz replaces the nuclear issue as Tehran's primary bargaining chip: According to a Reuters report, Iranian leaders increasingly view control of the waterway as their strongest strategic leverage over Western powers, arguing that concessions on Hormuz could invite broader demands over Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

  • US strikes target maritime capabilities: The latest US airstrikes focused on missile, drone and coastal facilities that American officials say were being used to threaten commercial shipping after attacks on vessels in the strait.

  • Shipping remains under pressure: Several commercial vessels have delayed or altered voyages through the waterway amid continued military tensions, increasing concerns over global oil and LNG supplies.

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