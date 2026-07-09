Iran will reopen Hormuz only under its own terms: Ghalibaf

Iran hardens its position: Iranian officials now say reopening the strait will occur only under mechanisms designed by Tehran, making control of Hormuz a central issue in any future negotiations with the United States.

Hormuz replaces the nuclear issue as Tehran's primary bargaining chip: According to a Reuters report, Iranian leaders increasingly view control of the waterway as their strongest strategic leverage over Western powers, arguing that concessions on Hormuz could invite broader demands over Iran's nuclear and missile programs.

US strikes target maritime capabilities: The latest US airstrikes focused on missile, drone and coastal facilities that American officials say were being used to threaten commercial shipping after attacks on vessels in the strait.