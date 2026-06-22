Ship traffic slows as Strait of Hormuz uncertainty deepens

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key issue in ongoing US-Iran negotiations aimed at preventing a renewed escalation in the region after months of conflict, according to a report by the New York Times.

Dubai: Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz appeared to slow on Sunday as uncertainty persisted over the status of the vital shipping lane, with Washington and Tehran offering sharply different accounts of whether the waterway remains open.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case,” Captain Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesman, said.

The warning followed an announcement by Iran’s military on Saturday that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Washington of failing to uphold commitments under the tentative ceasefire arrangement by not restraining Israeli military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While neither Washington nor Tehran has reported fresh attacks on shipping, the conflicting messages from both sides appear to be enough to make shipowners think twice before entering the corridor, highlighting the fragile nature of efforts to stabilise the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil supplies before the outbreak of hostilities. Any disruption — or even uncertainty about access — has the potential to affect energy markets and global trade.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that 67 ships had crossed the strait during the previous 24 hours, adding that US forces were helping guide vessels through a southern shipping lane after parts of the main channel were heavily mined during the conflict.

On Saturday, CENTCOM said 55 commercial ships had passed through the strait, the highest daily number recorded since the war began in late February, though still well below the pre-war average of about 130 vessels a day.

Ship-tracking data suggested that vessels had largely stopped using the strait’s northern route following the latest Iranian warnings. Analysts cautioned that the available data is limited because some vessels switch off their tracking transponders while operating in sensitive areas.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.