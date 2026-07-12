Two commercial vessels have also been reported attacked near the Strait of Hormuz and Oman.

The escalation has increased concerns over global energy supplies, shipping security and the safety of commercial vessels. Gulf countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, have reported missile and drone threats amid rising tensions.

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” after stopping a vessel it accused of using an unauthorised route, while the US has launched strikes on Iranian military targets.

The Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy was damaged in what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) described as an IRGC attack while transiting the waterway. The ship caught fire and suffered engine room damage. One crew member remains missing, while 10 Indian nationals on board were rescued.

Here’s what you need to know about the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz has become the centre of the latest Iran-US confrontation after a commercial vessel was attacked in the strategic waterway.

The US said it carried out its third round of strikes this week, hitting around 140 Iranian military targets, including missile and drone sites, naval facilities, communication networks and storage locations.

CENTCOM said the operations aim to reduce Iran’s ability to target commercial shipping and added that vessel traffic through the international waterway continues.

Iran’s IRGC said it fired warning shots at a vessel that ignored instructions to use an approved route before announcing the closure of the strait.

Has Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran’s IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed “until further notice”.

However, international maritime authorities have not confirmed a full shutdown.

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said the southern route through the strait remains open, although the maritime security threat level remains severe.

JMIC said the route has been expanded to allow two-way traffic, with ships continuing to monitor developments.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes, connecting the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

About one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the narrow waterway.

Any prolonged disruption could affect energy supplies, shipping costs and global markets.

What happened to the vessels?

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a container ship was damaged and caught fire around 17km east of Oman. The crew abandoned the vessel and moved to lifeboats.

CENTCOM identified the ship as the GFS Galaxy and said it was attacked by Iranian forces.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board were rescued, while one remains missing. The Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating search and rescue efforts.

Is the Strait of Hormuz safe?

The IRGC has claimed the waterway is closed, while an Iranian official said Tehran had taken control of the strait.

However, JMIC said the southern route remains open and available for shipping.

The waterway remains operational, but security risks are high. Ships are being advised to stay alert, review routes and follow maritime safety guidance.

How has the crisis affected Gulf countries?

Several Gulf states reported security threats:

UAE: Air defence systems responded to missile and drone threats. Authorities said the situation remains stable.

Qatar: Reported missile interception operations and three injuries caused by falling debris.

Bahrain: Activated sirens and advised residents to move to safe locations.

Kuwait: Reported interception of hostile aerial targets.

Oman: Confirmed drone attacks targeted locations in Musandam Governorate.

Why is Hormuz a key issue in US-Iran talks?

Control of the Strait of Hormuz has become a major issue in negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iran says it has the right to regulate passage through the waterway, while the US insists commercial vessels must have unrestricted access.

The dispute has added pressure on efforts to reduce tensions and revive diplomatic talks.

What happens next?

Oman and other mediators are working to ease tensions and support diplomatic efforts.