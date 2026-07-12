US-Iran conflict timeline: How tensions escalated from a fragile truce to fresh strikes

Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz, launches attacks on Gulf states after US strikes
The US-Iran crisis has intensified after days of attacks, threats and diplomatic uncertainty, with the latest developments seeing fresh US strikes on Iran, rising security alerts across Gulf countries, and renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
The escalation began after Iran’s IRGC targeted commercial vessels near Oman, triggering US strikes and Iranian missile and drone attacks. The Strait of Hormuz has since become the main flashpoint, with Iran claiming control of the key waterway and the US demanding safe passage for ships.
The strait remains a major hurdle in efforts to end the war, which began on February 28, with around one-fifth of global oil and gas trade passing through it before the conflict. Iran’s control of the route sparked energy concerns, though oil prices have eased from wartime highs.
How the US-Iran ceasefire collapsed: Key events that triggered fresh conflict
Monday: Iran’s IRGC struck three commercial vessels near Oman, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker, triggering a fresh escalation.
Tuesday: The US launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on US bases across the Gulf.
Wednesday: US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was over, raising concerns of further escalation. Iran accused Washington of violating agreements.
Thursday: Iran’s IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after attacking a container ship it said used an unauthorised route. Tehran vowed a “crushing response” to US strikes.
Friday: Trump said the US would continue negotiations but maintained that the ceasefire was no longer in effect. Iran warned it was prepared for “all-out defence” if Washington violated the agreement.
Saturday: Iran and Oman held talks on ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US insisted the waterway must remain open for shipping. Explosions were reported in southern Iran, including Bushehr and Bandar Abbas.
Sunday: The US launched strikes on Iran after an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said it hit around 140 targets, including missile and drone sites. Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE, with Qatar saying it intercepted incoming fire. Iranian state media reported explosions in southern cities, including near Bushehr’s nuclear power plant and Bandar Abbas.
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