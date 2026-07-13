CENTCOM footage shows coordinated attacks on Iran’s air defences and radar sites
The US military has carried out another wave of strikes on Iran, targeting dozens of locations with precision weapons as tensions continue to escalate over the Strait of Hormuz.
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to attack international shipping through the key maritime route.
Key highlights
CENTCOM said it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran on July 12, hitting dozens of targets across multiple locations.
The strikes targeted:
Iranian air defence systems
Coastal radar sites
Missile and drone capabilities
Small boats linked to maritime operations
CENTCOM said the operation involved US fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones and, for the first time, one-way attack sea drones.
The US military said the strikes were carried out to “degrade Iran’s ability” to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
It said the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping and that US forces are prepared to maintain freedom of navigation.
CENTCOM shared video footage showing what it described as the US military’s latest strikes against Iranian targets.
The footage showed aerial operations and military assets involved in the strikes, which CENTCOM said were part of efforts to target Iran’s air defence, radar, missile and drone capabilities.
The US military said the operation was conducted to protect international shipping routes and counter what it described as threats to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask, as well as Qeshm Island.
A security official said one person was killed and four others were wounded after a projectile struck a water pumping station in Mahshahr County in southwestern Iran’s Khuzestan province.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the attack killed one person and injured four others.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed attacks on military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as part of its response to US strikes on Iran.
Kuwait
The IRGC claimed it targeted Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.
It said the strikes destroyed fuel tanks, Patriot air defence systems and a strategic radar facility.
Bahrain
The IRGC claimed it targeted facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base during the second phase of its retaliatory operation.
Jordan
The IRGC claimed it attacked Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base using missiles and drones.
It said the strikes caused fires at fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities.
The claims come as tensions between Iran, the US and Gulf countries continue to rise, with regional authorities monitoring security developments closely.