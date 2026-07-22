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US military strikes multiple Iran targets for 11th night

Bidboland refinery and Bushehr military airport hit in latest US air campaign

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Residents reported air defence activity in northeastern Tehran, per Fars, a semi-official Iranian agency closely tied to the IRGC. The Guard's own media arm is acknowledging the capital's guns firing. The Sohanak district sits in the capital's northeast, near military and command facilities in the hills above the city.
Residents reported air defence activity in northeastern Tehran, per Fars, a semi-official Iranian agency closely tied to the IRGC. The Guard's own media arm is acknowledging the capital's guns firing. The Sohanak district sits in the capital's northeast, near military and command facilities in the hills above the city.
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The US military has confirmed new airstrikes against Iran for the 11th consecutive night, per CentCom.

Widespread attacks were reported on Bushehr, Parchin, Behbahan, Mahshahr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Urmia, West of Tabriz, Baneh, Sirik, Urmia and Tehran, according to local media reports in Iran.

Moreover, US has reportedly struck the Bidboland Gas Refinery in Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, Iran.

The Bidboland Gas Refinery is Iran's largest gas processing facility and the largest gas hub in west Asia. One of the strikes announced overnight by CentCom, during the 11th consecutive night of operations against Iran, targeted the military section of Bushehr Airport.

Air defences were "firing across all of Tehran", west, east, and northeast, as per Iran's own state broadcaster.

IRIB reported that "air defence activity was heard in the west, east, and northeast of Tehran," expanding the earlier Fars reports from one district to the whole capital.

CentCom confirmation

CentCom confirmed in an X post that its assets targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

No strikes on Tehran itself are confirmed, and CentCom's official Night 11 statement named no capital-area targets.

Military analysts say the guns firing city-wide without confirmed impacts fits a specific playbook: US drones flown over the capital to force the air defences to switch on, light up and reveal their positions.

That tactic, flushing out radars for targeting in a later strike, is how military air campaign planners prepare to enter defended airspace, and Washington has said the Tehran-area restraint "could change if full-scale operations resume”.

"Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation.

CentCom said the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit despite the Iranian threats.

Since early May, CentCom forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil."

At 8:15 pm ET on July 21 (4.15 am Gulf time on Wednesday, July 22), CentCom said its has successfully "completed" the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.

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