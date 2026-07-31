Trump announces Gaza disarmament deal as US sanctions Iran's Mahan Air, Saudi leads Red Sea maritime alliance

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday that a deal has been reached for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its forces from Gaza, though many hurdles, conditions and long timelines remained to wind down the war in the Palestinian territory.

Neither Hamas nor Israel gave immediate indication that they had agreed.

The White House announcement comes nine months after a US-brokered ceasefire was signed.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas had largely deadlocked over the implementation of its second phase, including the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” Trump said on social media.

“As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours.”