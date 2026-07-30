US launches 'powerful' retaliatory strikes on Iran; Egypt probes drone-hit port fire

US Central Command, now actively enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports, has pushed back against Tehran's claims, noting that the US military have facilitated the safe passage of approximately 1,000 vessels and 500 million barrels of crude oil since early May.

Up to 10,000 soldiers are involved in operations to redirect commercial vessels attempting to enter or exit Iranian waters as part of an ongoing blockade to pressure Tehran amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.

In a statement on X, CentCom stressed that the IRGC has no authority to dictate shipping routes, and reported that, as of July 29, its forces had redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others.

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