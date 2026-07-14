UAE residents' update: Tanker attacks, flights, travel, and advisories amid US-Iran strike

Two UAE tankers hit: UAE-operated crude oil tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa were struck by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering onboard fires that were later brought under control.

One Indian killed, eight injured: One Indian seafarer was killed and eight crew members were injured, including six Indians and two Ukrainians. The two vessels carried 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.

India offers assistance: India's missions in the UAE are coordinating with local authorities to support the injured and the families of those affected.

Flights disrupted: Flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport were cancelled after Houthi missile and drone attacks. Services operated by flydubai, Air Arabia and several Saudi airlines were affected.

UK updates travel advice: The UK advised its citizens in the UAE to review travel plans, monitor official updates and prepare for possible disruptions as regional tensions continue.

US missions cancel appointments: The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai cancelled consular appointments scheduled between July 13 and 15 because of the security situation.

Jordan intercepts missiles: Jordan said it intercepted four Iranian missiles that entered its airspace, while explosions and air raid sirens were reported in Bahrain's capital, Manama.

Another tanker struck near Oman: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was hit by a missile 13 nautical miles southeast of Limah, Oman, and urged ships to exercise extreme caution.

Dutch tanker attacked: Stolt Tankers confirmed one of its vessels was attacked off Oman amid escalating regional tensions.

US strikes Iran: US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a five-hour operation targeting military sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, hitting missile, drone and coastal defence infrastructure.

US restores maritime blockade: Washington resumed enforcement of its blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

More explosions reported in Iran: Iranian media reported strikes in Bushehr and multiple explosions near Bandar Abbas. Authorities also said three members of the same family were killed in Hormozgan province.

Oil prices rise: Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices climbed as renewed fighting and shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz fuelled concerns over global energy supplies.

Trump proposes tighter control: US President Donald Trump said the US would restore security operations in the Strait of Hormuz and proposed charging ships using the waterway, a move rejected by Iran.