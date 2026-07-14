UAE residents' update: Tanker attacks, flights, travel, and advisories amid US-Iran strike

What UAE residents need to know as Gulf tensions trigger travel and security alerts
Tensions across the Gulf have escalated after missile attacks on UAE-linked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, fresh US strikes on Iranian military targets, flight disruptions and new travel advisories. The developments have heightened concerns over regional security, global energy supplies and travel across the Middle East.
Here's a roundup of the key developments and what they mean for UAE residents.
Two UAE tankers hit: UAE-operated crude oil tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa were struck by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering onboard fires that were later brought under control.
One Indian killed, eight injured: One Indian seafarer was killed and eight crew members were injured, including six Indians and two Ukrainians. The two vessels carried 30 Indian nationals among a combined crew of 46.
India offers assistance: India's missions in the UAE are coordinating with local authorities to support the injured and the families of those affected.
Flights disrupted: Flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport were cancelled after Houthi missile and drone attacks. Services operated by flydubai, Air Arabia and several Saudi airlines were affected.
UK updates travel advice: The UK advised its citizens in the UAE to review travel plans, monitor official updates and prepare for possible disruptions as regional tensions continue.
US missions cancel appointments: The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai cancelled consular appointments scheduled between July 13 and 15 because of the security situation.
Jordan intercepts missiles: Jordan said it intercepted four Iranian missiles that entered its airspace, while explosions and air raid sirens were reported in Bahrain's capital, Manama.
Another tanker struck near Oman: The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker was hit by a missile 13 nautical miles southeast of Limah, Oman, and urged ships to exercise extreme caution.
Dutch tanker attacked: Stolt Tankers confirmed one of its vessels was attacked off Oman amid escalating regional tensions.
US strikes Iran: US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a five-hour operation targeting military sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, hitting missile, drone and coastal defence infrastructure.
US restores maritime blockade: Washington resumed enforcement of its blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.
More explosions reported in Iran: Iranian media reported strikes in Bushehr and multiple explosions near Bandar Abbas. Authorities also said three members of the same family were killed in Hormozgan province.
Oil prices rise: Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices climbed as renewed fighting and shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz fuelled concerns over global energy supplies.
Trump proposes tighter control: US President Donald Trump said the US would restore security operations in the Strait of Hormuz and proposed charging ships using the waterway, a move rejected by Iran.
Why the Strait of Hormuz matters: The waterway is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil exports. Any disruption can affect shipping, energy markets and regional trade.
Check your flight before travelling: If you're flying to Saudi Arabia or transiting through the Gulf, confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Follow official updates: Rely on information from UAE authorities, your embassy and your airline for the latest travel and safety advisories.
US consular appointments affected: Anyone with appointments at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the US Consulate in Dubai should wait for rescheduling instructions.
Shipping remains operational: Commercial shipping continues through the Strait of Hormuz under enhanced security, although vessels are operating with increased caution following multiple attacks.
Watch oil market developments: Oil prices have risen, but there has been no announcement of any immediate impact on UAE fuel prices.
Daily life continues as normal: UAE authorities have not announced changes to workplaces or public services. Residents are advised to avoid sharing unverified information and follow official guidance.
The security situation across the Gulf remains fluid, with military operations, shipping incidents and travel disruptions continuing. While the UAE has not announced changes affecting daily life, travellers and residents should stay informed through official channels, monitor airline updates and be prepared for further developments as the regional situation evolves.