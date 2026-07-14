Al Bahyah and Mombasa B suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s attacks
Dubai: One seafarer was killed and several others were injured after two crude oil tankers operated by ADNOC Logistics and Services were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday.
ADNOC L&S said the Al Bahyah and Mombasa B vessels sustained significant damage in the attacks on July 14. The company is working with emergency responders and other stakeholders following the incident.
The number and condition of those injured were not disclosed.
“Tragically, one seafarer lost his life, and several others were injured as a result of these attacks. The Company extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery,” ADNOC L&S said.
Al Bahyah is an ADNOC L&S-owned Very Large Crude Carrier, while Mombasa B is operated by the company under a time-charter arrangement.
Both vessels were travelling through the Strait of Hormuz when they were hit by projectiles during the early hours of Tuesday, according to the company.
Very Large Crude Carriers are among the largest tankers used to transport crude oil across international markets.
ADNOC L&S condemned the attack on the two civilian vessels and the seafarers serving aboard them.
“ADNOC L&S strongly condemns this attack on civilian shipping and the innocent seafarers serving aboard its vessels,” the company said.
The company did not provide details about the location of the vessels following the attacks, the extent of the injuries or whether any oil had been released.
ADNOC L&S said it would issue further updates when more information becomes available.