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One dead after two ADNOC L&S tankers struck in Strait of Hormuz

Al Bahyah and Mombasa B suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s attacks

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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File photo of Strait of Hormuz
File photo of Strait of Hormuz
AFP file

Dubai: One seafarer was killed and several others were injured after two crude oil tankers operated by ADNOC Logistics and Services were struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday.

ADNOC L&S said the Al Bahyah and Mombasa B vessels sustained significant damage in the attacks on July 14. The company is working with emergency responders and other stakeholders following the incident.

The number and condition of those injured were not disclosed.

“Tragically, one seafarer lost his life, and several others were injured as a result of these attacks. The Company extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery,” ADNOC L&S said.

Two large crude carriers damaged

Al Bahyah is an ADNOC L&S-owned Very Large Crude Carrier, while Mombasa B is operated by the company under a time-charter arrangement.

Both vessels were travelling through the Strait of Hormuz when they were hit by projectiles during the early hours of Tuesday, according to the company.

Very Large Crude Carriers are among the largest tankers used to transport crude oil across international markets.

ADNOC L&S condemned the attack on the two civilian vessels and the seafarers serving aboard them.

“ADNOC L&S strongly condemns this attack on civilian shipping and the innocent seafarers serving aboard its vessels,” the company said.

Further information awaited

The company did not provide details about the location of the vessels following the attacks, the extent of the injuries or whether any oil had been released.

ADNOC L&S said it would issue further updates when more information becomes available.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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