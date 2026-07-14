UAE condemns Iranian attack on 2 national oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Attack on UAE tankers in Omani waters condemned as violation of UN resolution
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced Iran’s aggressive attacks targeting the national oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, after the vessels were struck by two cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack killed one Indian national and injured eight others, including four who were critically wounded.
The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.
The UAE extended its sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the Republic of India and its people, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which emphasises freedom of navigation and rejects attacks on commercial shipping or the disruption of international maritime routes.
It stressed that targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic coercion amounts to piracy and poses a direct threat to regional stability, the security of its peoples, and global energy security.
The UAE called on Iran to immediately halt such aggressive attacks, fully cease all hostile acts, and ensure the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard regional security and the stability of the global economy and international trade.