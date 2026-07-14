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UAE Ministry of Defence: 2 tankers targeted by Iranian missiles, 1 killed

UAE blames Iran for hitting two tankers by in southern corridor of Strait of Hormuz

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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File photo shows ships at Anchor in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman's northern coast.
File photo shows ships at Anchor in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman's northern coast.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries.

The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

Tankers damaged

The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.

The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.

Firm response

The Ministry further stated that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information only from official sources and to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified information.

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