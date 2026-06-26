Iran 'responsible' for attack on ship in Gulf of Oman: US officials

IMO-led vessel movement process is 'paused until further notice'
A cargo ship near Oman was reportedly fired upon by Iranian forces, two US officials told Reuters.
The suspected drone attack hit Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (June 25, 2026), in a strike attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Fox and Al Jazeera reported.
The incident occurred as the ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman.
US officials directly attributed the attack to the IRGC, according to a Fox report.
No major injuries or details on damage extent were widely reported in initial updates.
Following the attack, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has temporarily suspended its evacuation initiative with immediate effect.
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Shortly before the attack, the IRGC Sepah Navy repeatedly broadcast warnings over VHF radio, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz was "closed" and that vessels should transit only through routes designated by Iran and with its permission.
The warning also stated that ships failing to comply could face "consequences". Following these broadcasts, several merchant vessels altered their course or turned back.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) then suspended its voluntary vessel movement process through the Strait of Hormuz.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre issued an advisory late on Thursday notifying the shipping industry that an IMO-supported vessel movement process in the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended following an attack on a ship in the Gulf of Oman.
The advisory, designated 075-26 and issued on behalf of the IMO, states that the vessel movement process — previously communicated through UKMTO advisories — is paused until further notice.
As a result, UKMTO will not conduct notifications to vessels regarding inclusion in IMO planning batches during this period.
The UKMTO advisory itself did not identify the attacker; the IMO likewise said only that a vessel had been attacked — reportedly by a drone or projectile.
According to initial reports, the vessel sustained damage, but no casualties have been reported.
The suspension follows an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that had passed through the Strait of Hormuz but was not part of the IMO’s evacuation framework, according to an IMO statement.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the pause is intended to reconfirm safety guarantees for ships and seafarers in the region.
"The safety of seafarers remains paramount," Dominguez said in the statement. "The evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity is obtained."
He noted that the decision came on the Day of the Seafarer.
The IMO had recently begun evacuating vessels from the region in cooperation with member states and industry partners.
Several vessels had already been successfully evacuated before the pause.
Vessel operators, masters and shipping companies are advised to monitor official IMO communications, relevant coastal state guidance and applicable Notices to Mariners for voyage planning and risk assessments. UKMTO said it remains available to support the maritime community as a neutral conduit for safety information.
Operators are encouraged to continue reporting to UKMTO under Voluntary Reporting Area procedures, maintain awareness of maritime security advisories, conduct risk assessments and consult the latest guidance from the Joint Maritime Information Centre and other industry sources.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region.
Further information will be issued if the status of the IMO-supported process changes, UKMTO said.