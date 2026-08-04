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Cargo vessel reports being struck by 'unknown projectile' near Oman: UKMTO

Series of mystery explosions near Oman heightens concern for shipping lanes

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Cargo vessel reports being struck by 'unknown projectile' near Oman: UKMTO
UKMTO

A cargo vessel reported being struck by an unknown projectile about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late Monday.

UKMTO issued Warning 104-26, classifying the incident as an attack. The report, sourced to military authorities and dated August 3 with a report time of 2200 UTC (2am on Tuesday), stated that the vessel broadcast on VHF Channel 16 that it had been hit.

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Authorities are investigating.

Vessels were advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

The warning provided no further details on the vessel’s identity, flag, the extent of any damage, whether there were casualties, or the type or origin of the projectile.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The incident is the latest in a series of reported security events involving commercial vessels in waters near Oman’s Musandam Peninsula at the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption typically passes.

Recent UKMTO notices in the same general area include:

  • An Aug. 2 advisory of a tanker whose master reported hearing an explosion in close proximity about 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab; the vessel and crew were reported safe.

  • Aug. 1 reports of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Limah/Lima that damaged the engine room (vessel not under command; no casualties or environmental impact reported) and another tanker whose master saw a large splash and explosion nearby with no damage.

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