Cargo vessel reports being struck by 'unknown projectile' near Oman: UKMTO

An Aug. 2 advisory of a tanker whose master reported hearing an explosion in close proximity about 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab; the vessel and crew were reported safe.

Aug. 1 reports of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Limah/Lima that damaged the engine room (vessel not under command; no casualties or environmental impact reported) and another tanker whose master saw a large splash and explosion nearby with no damage.