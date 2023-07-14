Community Tips

From a pay of Dh4k, expat’s 5 start-ups now make Dh100m

Residing in Dubai for over 25 years, 48-year-old expat started his first business in 2003

Chirantan Joshi
India

3 get life term in Kerala palm chopping case of 2013

NAT-COURT-HAMMER-(Read-Only) gavel

Record monsoon rains kill over 100 in northern India

India ready moon mission to stake claim as space power

dlhi-1689237451624
India

Delhi shuts schools amid rising Yamuna water level

20230713 india flood
News

In pictures: Torrential monsoon rains flood New Delhi

imf
Pakistan

IMF approves much-awaited $3b bailout for Pakistan

sherry-1-e1670593612829-696x360-1689177627155
Pakistan

Green Climate Fund approves $66m for Pakistan project

sharif-1689167832542
Pakistan

Shehbaz announces August 14 as last day of his govt

Copy of 2023-07-07T141438Z_1280427784_RC2DY1AINS6L_RTRMADP_3_VEDANTA-SEMICONDUCTORS-1689165276275
Markets

India’s Vedanta to enter the chip market this year

Some of the Philippines' weekend getaways.
Philippines

Philippines: Plan for 2 long weekends coming up

Pakistan

Pakistanis off to EU universities on scholarships

delhineww-1689160848384
India

Prohibitory orders in flood-hit Delhi; Yamuna level up

modi
India

More submarines, jets on cards as Modi visits France

