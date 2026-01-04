Indore water horror: Police outpost toilet without septic tank linked to 10 deaths

According to locals and preliminary findings by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), the toilet’s waste line reportedly emptied into a pit dug directly above a drinking water pipeline, allowing sewage to seep into the supply network and contaminate water consumed by dozens of households.

“So many lives were lost because of negligence while constructing a police toilet? This is shocking. A case must be registered and someone must be held accountable,” said Ashok Pathi, a local resident, Times of India reported.

Residents are now demanding that a case of culpable homicide be filed against those responsible for the construction, though officials admit that tracing the original contractor may be difficult.

Former IMC commissioner Dileep Yadav earlier said that seepage was first detected behind the police outpost, identifying it as a major contamination point. Further inspections revealed additional leak sites, after which the toilet behind the outpost was demolished.

Authorities are now probing how such construction was permitted without safeguards, and whether official oversight failures allowed the hazard to persist for years. Laboratory test results are still awaited.

“We are still scared every time we turn on the tap. This should never happen again, and those responsible must not walk away easily,” said Meena Jain, another resident.

“At present, it is suspected that seepage from the outpost toilet caused the contamination. Once this is established, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

