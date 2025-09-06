GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India: Two newborns die after rat bites in hospital in Indore

Incident caused public uproar after cameras captured rodents roaming freely in the ward

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Both infants were moved to another facility after the footage surfaced, but they did not survive.
Both infants were moved to another facility after the footage surfaced, but they did not survive.
AP

Dubai: Two newborn babies have died last week after being bitten by rats inside the neonatal care unit of a government hospital in Indore, a city often hailed as one of India’s cleanest, according to The Independent and local reports.

The infants, admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao ( M. Y) Hospital with congenital conditions, died on consecutive days, the first last Tuesday and the second on Wednesday afternoon. 

Hospital officials confirmed that one baby had rat bites on his fingers, while the other had injuries to his head and shoulder.

Dr. Ashok Yadav, the hospital’s director, said one of the babies had been abandoned in Khargone district and transferred to Indore’s largest public facility. Despite the visible wounds, doctors insisted the deaths were caused not by the bites but by severe birth defects and related complications. One infant, they said, suffered from multiple abnormalities and died of sepsis after surgery.

“Seven days ago, our surgeons operated on her. She developed sepsis and her condition was critical,” said deputy superintendent Jitendra Verma. “Despite our best efforts, she passed away this afternoon. The cause of death was sepsis.” He described the rat bite on the child’s finger as “a minor scratch.”

The incident nonetheless caused public uproar after surveillance cameras captured rodents roaming freely in the ward, including one climbing across beds and medical equipment. 

Both infants were moved to another facility after the footage surfaced, but they did not survive.

In response, hospital authorities suspended two nurses and removed a senior supervisor from duty. 

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Karuvathadam Bhaskaran died of rat fever a few days ago, while two others remain under treatment. Illustrative image.

Kerala on alert after rat fever death, brain infection

2m read
The family was given their son’s body in an unsealed cardboard box and brought him home.

Newborn declared dead, comes to life, dies days later

2m read
Watch: 'Dead baby' scare ends with hilarious twist

Watch: 'Dead baby' scare ends with hilarious twist

2m read
Pakistan study links nasal rinsing to rare amoeba infection in Kerala infant

Pakistan study guides Kerala in rare infant amoeba case

2m read