Rat fever death and rare brain infection put Kerala panchayats on health alert

In Peruvalloor, the health standing committee has decided to distribute doxycycline tablets to those working in high-risk environments such as paddy fields, muddy areas, and waterbodies where rat urine is likely to mix with water.

A special meeting chaired by panchayat president N.M. Suharabi decided to chlorinate all wells, put up warning boards near ponds and public waterbodies, and distribute household notices with safety guidelines. Residents have been advised to avoid bathing in stagnant ponds and ensure water used for daily needs is clean.

Meanwhile, the Moonniyoor panchayat has declared a health alert following reports of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which spreads through contaminated water entering the nose during swimming or bathing. Though extremely rare, the disease has an exceptionally high fatality rate.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.