GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Health

How to claim a health insurance reimbursement in the UAE

If a clinic wasn’t covered by insurance, you may still be eligible for reimbursement

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Paid for a medical test or treatment yourself? Here’s how to file a reimbursement claim and get your refund.
Paid for a medical test or treatment yourself? Here’s how to file a reimbursement claim and get your refund.
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you’ve recently had a medical test or treatment at a clinic that isn’t covered by your health insurance network, or paid for a service that wasn’t directly billed to your insurer, you may still be able to get your money back through a reimbursement claim.

A reimbursement claim allows you to pay for your treatment upfront and later request your health insurance provider to refund the eligible amount. Here’s how the process works.

When you can file a reimbursement claim

You can typically file a reimbursement claim in situations such as:

  • Visiting a hospital or clinic outside your insurance network

  • Receiving a medical service not directly billed to your insurer

  • Needing emergency treatment abroad

Step 1: Pay for your treatment

If the clinic or hospital does not have a direct billing arrangement with your insurer, you’ll need to settle the full bill yourself at the time of treatments

Step 2: Collect all required documents

Keep all the original medical and payment documents, as these will be needed to process your claim. These may include:

  • Doctor’s consultation notes

  • Diagnostic test results

  • Prescription invoices

  • Original payment receipts

  • Hospital bills and discharge summary (if admitted)

Step 3: Submit your claim

To file your claim:

  1. Complete your insurer’s reimbursement claim form.

  2. Attach all required receipts and medical documents.

  3. Submit your claim through your insurer’s mobile app, website, email, or in person at a branch.

Step 4: Claim review and approval

Once submitted, your insurance company will review the claim to confirm whether the treatment is covered under your policy.

  • The insurer may contact you or the healthcare provider for additional details or clarification.

  • If approved, the eligible amount will be processed for reimbursement.

Step 5: Receive your refund

Once the claim is approved, your insurer will refund the eligible amount directly to your bank account or issue a cheque.

  • Processing times vary but usually take between 7 and 30 working days, depending on the provider.

Important to Know

  • You will only be reimbursed for services covered by your policy and within your plan’s limits.

  • Some insurers may deduct a co-payment or administration fee.

  • Claims can be rejected if documents are missing or if the treatment isn’t covered.

  • Always review your policy network and coverage rules before visiting a clinic outside your insurer’s network.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only. Before seeking treatment, contact your insurance provider to confirm the reimbursement process, required documents, and the percentage of costs covered under your policy when visiting a non-network clinic or hospital.

Related Topics:
UAE health insurance regulations

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Globally, infertility is increasingly recognised as a public health challenge with far reaching social and economic implications.

Fertility in focus: Redefining care through science

3m read
UAE: Can you appeal eviction under Dh100K rental claim?

UAE: Can you appeal eviction under Dh100K rental claim?

2m read
Start your journey to a stronger heart with Aster

Start your journey to a stronger heart with Aster

5m read
UAE hospital introduces magnet-based bariatric surgery

UAE hospital introduces magnet-based bariatric surgery

2m read