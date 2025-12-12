Al Jalila Children’s Hospital rings the Bell of Hope in celebration of five-year-old Alexis’s recovery from cancer

60+ patients complete treatment since pediatric oncology unit launch in April 2023
Dubai Health’s Al Jalila Children’s Hospital celebrated an inspiring moment as five-year-old Alexis O’Shea rang the hospital’s “Bell of Hope,” marking the end of her treatment and the beginning of a brighter chapter ahead. The ceremony, the hospital’s first, symbolizes the completion of a child’s cancer journey and the start of recovery filled with renewed strength and optimism.
This milestone moment crowned a nine-month treatment journey that began when Alexis was diagnosed with an advanced Wilms tumor that had spread to her lungs. She underwent an intensive and expertly coordinated treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy, overseen by a multidisciplinary team of pediatric surgeons, oncologists, therapists, nurses, and child-life specialists.
Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Women and Children’s Campus at Dubai Health, said: “Alexis’s recovery reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to delivering child-centered, integrated care that addresses medical, emotional, and social needs. Her journey highlights the essential role of multidisciplinary coordination, where expertise, compassion, and our ‘Patient First’ promise come together at every stage of treatment.”
He added that Dubai Health remains dedicated to advancing the quality of pediatric care through comprehensive clinical, rehabilitative, and psychosocial programs that support patients and their families from diagnosis to full recovery. Since the launch of the pediatric oncology unit in April 2023, more than 60 patients have successfully completed their treatment, a reflection of the care teams’ dedication and the growing impact of these services.
Dr Dermot Murphy, Consultant Pediatric Oncologist at Dubai Health, said: “Alexis’s story is one of hope, courage, and determination. Her progress reminds us that with the right care, the right support, and a united team, children can overcome even the most challenging diagnoses.”
He continued: “Her treatment brought together a team of specialists working in close coordination to ensure she received the highest level of care. For us, it was never just about treating an illness, it was about caring for a young girl and supporting her family every step of the way. When the child comes first, every decision becomes more meaningful.”
Alexis’s mother, Jill DeMello, expressed her gratitude and joy, saying: “The sound of the bell is a moment we will never forget. It marks a new beginning, one filled with hope and possibility. We are deeply thankful to the incredible team at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, who supported us throughout this journey and gave us strength when we needed it most.”
The “Ring the Bell” tradition, adopted by many hospitals around the world, has become a powerful symbol of triumph over cancer. For children, their families, and the care teams who walk alongside them, it represents happiness, and the promise of a new chapter.
