Johnson & Johnson told to pay $29m in new talc trial
Woman says asbestos in company’s talcum-powder products caused her mesothelioma
VW to shrink workforce by 7,000 positions
The VW car brand employs about 185,000 workers out of a total workforce of 650,000
More from Business
Aviation
Pilots have reported issues in US with new Boeing jet
Pilots of at least 2 US flights have complained that their jets tilted down suddenly
Aviation
Norwegian Air Shuttle demands Boeing pay for grounding
Sandaker-Nielsen said the airline ‘should not suffer financially from this’
Banking
UAE starting to reap dividends of new bankruptcy law
Official says law is helping saving businesses, preventing them from going under
Markets
Emaar Properties falls as traders opt to cash in
Shares shed more than 6 per cent from a four-month high of Dh5.02
Banking
UAE to work with EU to clear name from tax list
UAE banks to continue efforts to align with global regulations
Retail
Aldar assets up as it completes mall expansion
More than 100 new brands, F&B outlets have been added at mall in Al Ain
Energy
Oil rallies on Opec+ cuts, signs of US supply drop
Futures in New York up 1.1% after American inventories fell by 2.58m barrels last week
Aviation
15 UAE flights a day will be cancelled on these routes
UAE carrier cuts flight frequencies on at least 14 routes as it grounds 13 aircraft
Aviation
This is the world’s busiest airport in 2018
Aviation hub serves nearly 90 million international flyers in a period of 12 months
Aviation
Airlines rethink Boeing orders, eye Airbus planes
Crash in Ethiopia looks increasingly likely to hit American planemaker’s future orders
Markets
Emerging Asia’s top bonds get fresh impetus
In Asia, Philippine peso bonds have gone to first from worst
Transport
E-scooter ban in Dubai: RTA clarifies
The ban does not appear to include privately-owned electric scooters
Aviation
flydubai cancels flights amid plane groundings
Move comes after UAE bans operations of Boeing 737 Max aircraft
Business
No more licence fees for new firms at this free zone
Free zone seeks to attract more foreign direct investments, ease cost of doing business