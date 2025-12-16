How emotionally intelligent AI is redefining the future of work

Key to build future-ready workplaces lies not in choosing between human and machine
The conversation around artificial intelligence in the workplace has shifted. No longer is it simply replacing repetitive tasks or streamlining operations. Increasingly, the focus is on how AI can become a trusted partner to human talent, working in tandem to elevate not just efficiency but also experience, judgment, and emotional resonance. As we stand at the crossroads of profound transformation, the key to building truly future-ready workplaces lies not in choosing between human and machine but in learning how to combine their strengths with intention and responsibility.
The AI Twin is not a faceless algorithm operating in the background, it is a digital counterpart that learns how individuals work, anticipates their needs, and supports better decision-making without replacing their judgment. In human-centered roles such as customer service, sales, and recruitment, AI twins are already elevating day-to-day performance. For example, in a contact center environment, an AI twin can detect rising customer frustration, prompt the advisor with empathetic language, and surface relevant knowledge in real time. Post-interaction, it may offer constructive coaching by identifying tonal shifts or extended silences. These are not abstract capabilities, they are already helping people work with greater confidence, consistency, and emotional intelligence. At their core, AI twins are not about automation; they are about amplification enhancing human potential while preserving the values only people can bring to work.
The UAE has launched several AI-focused workforce development initiatives under its broader National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence. These efforts include large-scale training programs, some in collaboration with multinational players and others in the form of ambitious corporate upskilling initiatives. Recently, we had the chance to be amongst 17 major public and private sector entities to partake in the commitment to create 3,000 jobs for Emiratis in sectors like finance, tech, and customer service in Al Ain. These efforts are equipping national talent with the skills needed for an AI-powered economy through training, hiring, and continuous learning.
However, as AI moves into more intimate and human-centered domains, we are also confronted with challenges that cannot be solved through code alone. Trust, ethics, and transparency become vital pillars. AI, after all, is not neutral. It is built by humans, trained on data collected by humans, and often reflects the biases and blind spots of the real world. If left unchecked, these patterns can be replicated and even amplified, causing harm or reducing fairness across workplaces.
That is why responsible governance must be part of every AI roadmap. It is not enough to have control mechanisms in place. There must be a commitment to transparency, where people understand how AI reaches decisions and what data it relies on. We also need clarity around accountability, especially when algorithms intersect with hiring, performance evaluations, or customer satisfaction. The success of AI will not only depend on how well it performs tasks but also on how well it earns the trust of the people it works alongside.
There is another critical dimension to consider. AI may be a global phenomenon, but its impact is always local. Language, culture, and context matter deeply, especially in regions as diverse and dynamic as the GCC. The emotional tone of a conversation, the expectations around politeness or formality, and even the way people respond to suggestions or decisions can vary significantly across cultures. AI systems that fail to recognize these nuances risk becoming tone-deaf or even counterproductive.
To create AI that is truly people-first, it must be culturally attuned. This requires training models not just on global datasets but on localized interactions and behaviors. It means involving local voices in the design process, so the AI reflects the realities of the communities it serves. It also means building feedback loops that allow systems to adapt and grow in cultural understanding over time.
The way we think about workplace transformation is changing. In the past, success was mainly about speed and scale. Today, we are focusing more on building systems that are thoughtful, fair, and supportive of people. This means using AI to improve employee well-being, create personalized learning paths, support better decision-making, and build more inclusive workplaces. For example, some companies are using AI tools to tailor onboarding experiences, track signs of burnout, and help employees learn new skills in ways that suit their needs and roles.
Leaders now have a bigger responsibility, not just to bring in new technology, but to make sure it is used in a way that supports people. It is important to ask how AI is affecting the workplace. Does it help people grow? Does it make decision-making more fair? Does it support a positive and inclusive culture?
The most successful AI systems in the future will be the ones built with people in mind. These systems will support trust, empathy, and collaboration. When technology is developed to work alongside people, rather than replace them, it becomes a powerful tool for growth. By taking this approach, organizations can help shape a better, more human future of work.
- The writer is Chief Executive Officer, GCC, TP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox