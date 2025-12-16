How emotionally intelligent AI is redefining the future of work

The AI Twin is not a faceless algorithm operating in the background, it is a digital counterpart that learns how individuals work, anticipates their needs, and supports better decision-making without replacing their judgment. In human-centered roles such as customer service, sales, and recruitment, AI twins are already elevating day-to-day performance. For example, in a contact center environment, an AI twin can detect rising customer frustration, prompt the advisor with empathetic language, and surface relevant knowledge in real time. Post-interaction, it may offer constructive coaching by identifying tonal shifts or extended silences. These are not abstract capabilities, they are already helping people work with greater confidence, consistency, and emotional intelligence. At their core, AI twins are not about automation; they are about amplification enhancing human potential while preserving the values only people can bring to work.