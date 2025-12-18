UAE unstable weather: MoHRE issues alert for private sector companies

MoHRE stresses need to ensure that occupational health and safety requirements are met
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies across all the UAE to exercise caution and take all the precautions at work on Thursday and Friday (December 18, 19) due to the expected weather conditions. (Follow the live weather updates here)
The ministry has emphasized the importance of safeguarding the health and safety of workers, particularly at outdoor work sites where continuing operations may be challenging.
It also stressed the need to ensure that occupational health and safety requirements are met during work and while commuting to and from work sites.
The MoHRE alert comes as the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology warned of unstable weather today, with scattered clouds bringing rain, thunder, lightning, and hail in some areas. Moderate to fresh winds may strengthen at times, stirring dust and reducing visibility, the NCM said. Seas are expected to be rough, making conditions challenging along the coast. Stay tuned for updates as the rough weather unfolds across the country.
Some parts of the UAE such as Ras Al Khaimah witnessed heavy rain early on Thursday morning, with flooding in some areas. Local authorities have urged residents, motorists, and commuters to exercise caution and avoid low-lying areas prone to water accumulation.
Dubai Police, too, have issued a warning over the impact of adverse weather conditions, urging residents and visitors to take precautions. Authorities advised the public to avoid beaches, refrain from sailing, and stay away from valleys or areas prone to flash floods. Drivers have been urged to exercise caution on the roads and follow official guidance to ensure safety during the weather event.
