Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, with the Sea of Oman also seeing high waves
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of continued unstable weather conditions across the United Arab Emirates this weekend, with heavy rain, lightning and hail expected to persist through Friday.
The "Al Bashayer" low-pressure system, which moved across the country, is forecast to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures as a cold air mass settles over the region. On Friday, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 65 kilometres per hour, causing blowing dust and sand that could significantly reduce visibility on major motorways.
According to the NCM’s latest bulletin, the Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, with the Sea of Oman also seeing high waves, prompting authorities to advise against all marine activities.
While the intensity of the system is expected to ease slightly on Saturday, the respite may be brief for northern and eastern coastal areas.
Saturday, 20 December: Skies will remain cloudy with a continued chance of convective rainfall over the northern and eastern emirates. Moderate to fresh winds will persist, maintaining rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.
Sunday, 21 December: Conditions are forecast to be partly cloudy in general. Light rainfall remains a possibility over the islands and western coastal areas, while humidity levels are expected to rise overnight, leading to potential mist or fog by Monday morning.
Monday, 22 December: Weather is expected to stabilise further, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a return to slight to moderate sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unstable weather has already prompted safety warnings from Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior, who have urged motorists to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas. Municipalities across the country have activated emergency drainage teams to manage water accumulation on key routes.
Residents are advised to monitor official updates and exercise caution when travelling, as the NCM continues to track the movement of the low-pressure system as it moves out of the region early next week.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox