GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather
UPDATE

Unstable weather to persist across UAE from Friday through weekend

Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, with the Sea of Oman also seeing high waves

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Forecasters warn of gusty winds and reduced visibility in several regions.
Forecasters warn of gusty winds and reduced visibility in several regions.
Gulf News

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of continued unstable weather conditions across the United Arab Emirates this weekend, with heavy rain, lightning and hail expected to persist through Friday.

The "Al Bashayer" low-pressure system, which moved across the country, is forecast to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures as a cold air mass settles over the region. On Friday, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 65 kilometres per hour, causing blowing dust and sand that could significantly reduce visibility on major motorways.

According to the NCM’s latest bulletin, the Arabian Gulf will remain rough to very rough, with the Sea of Oman also seeing high waves, prompting authorities to advise against all marine activities.

Outlook for the weekend

While the intensity of the system is expected to ease slightly on Saturday, the respite may be brief for northern and eastern coastal areas.

Saturday, 20 December: Skies will remain cloudy with a continued chance of convective rainfall over the northern and eastern emirates. Moderate to fresh winds will persist, maintaining rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

Sunday, 21 December: Conditions are forecast to be partly cloudy in general. Light rainfall remains a possibility over the islands and western coastal areas, while humidity levels are expected to rise overnight, leading to potential mist or fog by Monday morning.

Monday, 22 December: Weather is expected to stabilise further, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a return to slight to moderate sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The unstable weather has already prompted safety warnings from Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior, who have urged motorists to avoid valleys and flood-prone areas. Municipalities across the country have activated emergency drainage teams to manage water accumulation on key routes.

Residents are advised to monitor official updates and exercise caution when travelling, as the NCM continues to track the movement of the low-pressure system as it moves out of the region early next week.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE braces for peak of 'Al Bashayer' storm today

UAE rain: When the heaviest storms will hit your city

2m read
Unsettled weather to continue through the week, ending with cooler temperatures.

Is a rainy Christmas coming to the UAE?

2m read
UAE's NCM conducted cloud seeding operations enhance rainfall in the region.

What is UAE's cloud seeding program? How does it work?

3m read
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand.

Why residents are being urged to stay cautious midweek

1m read