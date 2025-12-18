Schools close, work shifts online and residents embrace the cosy side of stormy weather
Dubai: As weather alerts light up phones across the UAE and dark clouds gather over several emirates, one question is on everyone's mind: will Christmas arrive with rain this year?
Right now, it certainly feels possible. Across the country, residents are bracing for heavy thunderstorms and rainfall, with schools closed in multiple emirates and many offices shifting to work-from-home arrangements. Roads are quieter, skies are moodier, and for some, it feels like the UAE is welcoming its first proper downpour of the season.
Cafés are filling with people escaping the rain, social media is buzzing with storm videos, and others are settling in at home with tea brewing and movies queued up, enjoying the rare novelty of rainy weather in the region.
But when it comes to Christmas Day itself, the short answer is: probably not.
According to current long-range forecasts across multiple weather platforms, the probability of rain around Christmas remains very low, hovering around 5 per cent. While temperatures are expected to stay cool and pleasant, there's little indication that rainfall will carry through to December 25.
That doesn't mean the current weather isn't significant. The UAE is experiencing a seasonal transition period where sudden weather systems can bring brief but intense rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. These systems, however, tend to be short-lived rather than prolonged.
Rain in the UAE is always a moment. It disrupts routines, shifts traffic patterns, and changes the mood of the city almost instantly. With alerts being issued and precautionary measures put in place, today's weather feels especially impactful, even if it doesn't signal a long rainy stretch ahead.
For many residents, there's also an emotional side to it. The first heavy rain of the season often brings a sense of calm and nostalgia. It's an excuse to slow down, stay indoors, and enjoy the cosy contrast to the usually sun-soaked days.
While the country may see more unsettled weather in the coming days, a rainy Christmas in the UAE looks unlikely based on current data. Instead, residents can expect a cooler, calmer festive period, ideal for outdoor dinners, beach walks, and winter markets without umbrellas in hand.
For now, the rain belongs to the present moment. And for many across the UAE, that's more than enough reason to pause, listen to the thunder, and enjoy it while it lasts.
