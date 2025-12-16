GOLD/FOREX
Rain, dust and strong winds forecast across UAE on Wednesday

The NCM cited convective cloud formations as a factor in the unsettled conditions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unsettled weather across the UAE on Wednesday, with conditions expected to turn from partly cloudy to occasionally overcast.

The day may bring scattered rain showers, particularly over the islands, with rainfall potentially extending to parts of the northern, eastern, and coastal regions.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Centre noted the likelihood of convective cloud formations contributing to the unsettled conditions.

Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, stirring up dust and sand which could significantly reduce horizontal visibility in exposed areas.

Winds will blow from the southeast to northeast at speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

Sea conditions will vary, with the Arabian Gulf expected to be moderate but becoming rough at intervals, while the Sea of Oman will see light to moderate waves.

Temperatures across the country will remain mild, with highs generally hovering in the mid-20s Celsius. The humidity, however, will vary considerably, with some coastal and eastern areas experiencing levels as high as 85 per cent.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
