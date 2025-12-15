Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts that Tuesday, December 16, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with convective clouds and scattered rainfall likely across various parts of the country. Winds will be moderate to fresh from the southeast, shifting to the northeast, and may strengthen with cloud activity, stirring blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour, reaching up to 45 kilometres per hour. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, occasionally rough, in the Sea of Oman.