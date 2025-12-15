Authorities advise caution as low-pressure system affects the region
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions today across the UAE, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times as the low-pressure system continues to impact the region.
In its latest weather update, the NCM said winds will blow from the southeast to northeast, ranging between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour in some areas.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate but may become rough by night, while the Sea of Oman is expected to remain slight to moderate throughout the day.
Tidal movements in the Arabian Gulf will see the first high tide at 09:38 and the second at 23:00, with low tides at 03:15 and 17:08. In the Sea of Oman, the first high tide is due at 06:21 and the second at 20:10, while low tides will occur at 01:24 and 13:02.
Looking ahead, the NCM forecasts that Tuesday, December 16, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with convective clouds and scattered rainfall likely across various parts of the country. Winds will be moderate to fresh from the southeast, shifting to the northeast, and may strengthen with cloud activity, stirring blowing dust and sand. Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 30 kilometres per hour, reaching up to 45 kilometres per hour. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, occasionally rough, in the Sea of Oman.
Unsettled weather will persist into Wednesday, December 17, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and showers, particularly over coastal areas. Winds will remain moderate to fresh southeasterly, turning northwesterly and becoming strong at times with cloud activity. Dust-laden gusts may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour. Seas are expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.
By Thursday, December 18, similar weather is forecast, with patchy rainfall and widespread cloud cover. Winds will continue to be moderate to fresh, shifting from southeast to northwest, and may stir blowing dust and sand, with speeds reaching 45 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions will remain moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman, occasionally becoming rough.
The week will end with a significant drop in temperatures on Friday, 19 December. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, with further convective clouds and rain across scattered areas. Winds will shift direction, blowing moderate to fresh from the northwest to southwest and may become strong at times, carrying dust and sand across exposed regions. Gusts may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour, while seas will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.
The NCM has advised the public to remain vigilant and follow official weather updates, particularly during periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, or reduced visibility.
