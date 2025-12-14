GOLD/FOREX
NCM issues 6 key guidelines for safe driving during rain

NCM forecasts dusty winds and more rain across eastern and southern regions

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The NCM has issued a weather alert, warning of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall .
Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: As the UAE continues to experience unstable weather marked by rainfall, low visibility, and gusty winds, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a renewed call for motorists to exercise caution and adhere to safety protocols while driving.

In a public advisory shared on Sunday via its official account on X, the NCM highlighted six key safety measures aimed at reducing traffic incidents and ensuring public safety during adverse weather:

1.    Drive only when necessary and proceed with caution, ensuring safe interactions with other road users.

2.    Switch on vehicle headlights at all times in conditions of poor visibility to enhance road awareness.

3.    Monitor official weather updates through trusted media and government platforms to stay informed.

4.    Prepare to follow any emergency instructions issued by the relevant authorities as weather conditions evolve.

5.    Avoid spreading unverified information or rumours, which may hinder emergency response efforts.

6.    Stay updated with official bulletins and weather alerts from the NCM.

The advisory follows forecasts of light to heavy rainfall across different parts of the country, with thunderstorms and reduced visibility expected in some areas.

The NCM stressed that responsible driving and adherence to these guidelines are essential for maintaining road safety and protecting all community members.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
