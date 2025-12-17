UAE weather forecast: Strong winds and dust hits Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach around 28, while the cooling trend is more pronounced at night. Lows could fall to 8°C in some inland and mountainous areas. As of this morning, Dubai is experiencing mostly cloudy and windy conditions with a temperature of 24. The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning is 9.7°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3:45 am.