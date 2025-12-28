The National Centre of Meteorology outlines safety steps for motorists and residents
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists and residents to strictly follow dust-related safety guidelines, warning that strong winds in the coming days could reduce visibility, create hazardous driving conditions and increase exposure to airborne dust.
In a public advisory, the centre stressed the need for extra caution during dusty weather, especially while driving. Motorists were advised to reduce speed, avoid sudden manoeuvres and follow road safety rules. The public was also urged to limit direct exposure to dust and sand.
Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed to prevent dust from entering homes and buildings, and to rely on official sources for weather updates rather than unverified information.
The guidance is part of NCM efforts to raise public awareness during unstable weather conditions. The centre emphasised that safety during dust events depends on precautionary behaviour and close attention to official advisories.
On Monday, December 29, weather conditions across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions will be moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, December 30, similar cloud cover is forecast, with a chance of daytime rainfall over northern and eastern areas and a drop in temperatures. Northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen further, blowing dust and sand at speeds of up to 50 km/h. Seas will be rough to very rough at times.
On Wednesday, December 31, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue, with low clouds over islands and some coastal and internal areas. Strong northwesterly winds will keep raising dust and sand, maintaining rough to very rough sea conditions.
Weather conditions are expected to ease slightly on Thursday, January 1, with fair to partly cloudy skies and increased humidity at night and early morning in some areas. Winds will be light to moderate, while sea conditions are forecast to improve to moderate to slight.
