On Monday, December 29, weather conditions across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Southwesterly to northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions will be moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.