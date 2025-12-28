Weather update: Alert issued due to 7-foot waves off UAE coast; NCM warns of rough seas

Offshore conditions are expected to be particularly turbulent, especially in the Oman Sea. The NCM has issued a yellow alert as wave heights could reach up to seven feet. Those planning maritime activities or coastal visits should stay updated on the latest safety advisories, as the sea remains disturbed due to fluctuating weather patterns.

Dubai : If you are planning a trip to the beach this Sunday, December 28, you may want to exercise caution. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning regarding rough sea conditions triggered by powerful winds across the UAE.

Wind speeds will remain a significant factor throughout the day. Expect persistent gusts blowing at speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, with some peaks reaching as high as 45 km/h. These strong winds are likely to kick up dust and sand, which may significantly reduce horizontal visibility, particularly for motorists traveling on open roads.

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy across much of the Emirates. In the eastern regions, particularly around Fujairah, convective cloud formations are likely to develop. This increase in cloud cover brings a probability of light rainfall during the afternoon hours.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

