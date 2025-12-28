GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather update: Alert issued due to 7-foot waves off UAE coast; NCM warns of rough seas

Met Office warns of rough seas and blowing dust; residents urged to avoid swimming

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Weather update: Alert issued due to 7-foot waves off UAE coast; NCM warns of rough seas

Dubai: If you are planning a trip to the beach this Sunday, December 28, you may want to exercise caution. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning regarding rough sea conditions triggered by powerful winds across the UAE.

Rough sea and high waves

Offshore conditions are expected to be particularly turbulent, especially in the Oman Sea. The NCM has issued a yellow alert as wave heights could reach up to seven feet. Those planning maritime activities or coastal visits should stay updated on the latest safety advisories, as the sea remains disturbed due to fluctuating weather patterns.

Rain and cloud cover

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy across much of the Emirates. In the eastern regions, particularly around Fujairah, convective cloud formations are likely to develop. This increase in cloud cover brings a probability of light rainfall during the afternoon hours.

Wind speeds and visibility

Wind speeds will remain a significant factor throughout the day. Expect persistent gusts blowing at speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, with some peaks reaching as high as 45 km/h. These strong winds are likely to kick up dust and sand, which may significantly reduce horizontal visibility, particularly for motorists traveling on open roads.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities warn of reduced visibility and hazardous conditions on roads and at sea.

UAE weather: Rain, strong winds and rough seas ahead

3m read
A flooded road after the heavy rain in Dubai on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Stormy weather to continue in UAE until midweek

2m read
UAE authorities warn of intense rain and rough seas

UAE authorities warn of intense rain and rough seas

3m read
Winds may strengthen around convective clouds, with moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.

Weather: UAE warned of rain, winds through mid-December

1m read