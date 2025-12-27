Mild temperatures and high humidity expected along the coast
Dubai: The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology has forecast partly cloudy to occasionally overcast conditions across the country on Sunday, with a chance of convective cloud formation and rainfall in some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally picking up and raising dust in exposed areas. They will blow from the southeast to southwest at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be light to moderate. The first high tide is expected at 5:44 pm, followed by a second at 7:31 am, while low tides are predicted at 12:37 pm and 12:08 am.
In the Sea of Oman, waves will also be light to moderate, with high tides at 4:19 pm and 3:13 am, and low tides at 10:00 am and 8:49 pm.
Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with maximums reaching 27°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Liwa, while Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain are forecast to reach 25–26°C.
Minimum temperatures will range from 13°C in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ruwais to around 20°C in Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands.
Humidity is expected to be relatively high, especially in coastal areas, with maximum levels reaching up to 80% in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, and Fujairah. Minimum humidity is forecast to dip to 25–35% across inland and coastal regions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox